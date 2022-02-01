It’s never too cold for Cal’s Creamery in Reading

For New Englanders, ice cream weathers the winter. Even a frigid day doesn’t stop us from grabbing a cone. “New Englanders are so crazy about ice cream that regulars come multiple times a week,” says Jared Palladino, owner of Cal’s Creamery in Reading. Last May, Palladino, 35, opened the shop in a post and beam building that resembles a barn. Formerly a fruit stand and garden center, the renovated space has a wooden floor and reclaimed wooden tables that lend the same rustic look. He is also the ice cream maker, churning out small batches of the frozen treat in dozens of flavors. Palladino whips in little air, so his ice cream is exceptionally dense and rich (16 percent butterfat). He says, “I try to perfect what I think is great ice cream.” Creative flavors outnumber classic ones, like baklava, embedded with bits of the pastry; cotton candy; and Crazy Cow, packed with chunks of cookie dough and fudge brownies. There’s another specialty here: custom-made ice cream cakes — perfect for a winter birthday. Thick layers of ice cream that you pick sandwich a layer of fudge topped with Oreos or confections. The frosting is made of real whipped cream, and fudgy flowers and writing, and sprinkles decorate (cakes start at $35 for a 6-inch round that serves 6 to 8, to $100 for a 10-inch by 15-inch sheet to serves 30). “It’s a great feeling that we’re able to be here all winter long to serve a product that puts a smile on people’s faces,” says Palladino. 122 Main St., Reading, 781-872-1873.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND