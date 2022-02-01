fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Across Asia, celebrations mark Lunar New Year

By The Associated PressUpdated February 1, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Cambodian Chinese people perform a dragon dance on Monday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ahead of the Lunar New Year.Heng Sinith/Associated Press

BEJING (AP) — People around Asia ushered in the Year of the Tiger on Tuesday, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, wild dances, tributes to their ancestors and prayers for good fortune in the year to come.

It is the third Lunar New Year since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and again celebrations were more subdued than usual, with people taking strict health and safety precautions, and some traditional festivities either reduced in size or cancelled.

Each year is named after one of twelve signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle. The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox.

Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a mall in Beijing.

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks a dog past robotic-themed tigers on display at a mall during the Lunar New Year Eve in Beijing Monday.Andy Wong/Associated Press
A worker cleans a signboard near a Lunar New Year decoration on the Olympic Green at the 2022 Winter Olympics Tuesday.Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
Worshipers pray during Lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong Tuesday.Vincent Yu/Associated Press

In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Tokyo Tower is illuminated in red and with a display in Japanese, center, to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China and the Beijing Olympics.Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

In North Korea, people visited statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, and in South Korea, North Korean refugees visited the Imjingak Pavilion near the border dividing the Korean peninsula to pay tribute to their ancestors.

North Korean refugees and their family members bow to show respect for their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion near the border with North Korea, to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Paju, South Korea on Tuesday.Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand Monday.Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
Ethnic Chinese worshipers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pray to celebrate the Lunar New Year at a temple in Bali, Indonesia Tuesday.Firdia Lisnawati/Associated Press

