Recipe: A luscious, yeasty, pull-apart lemon loaf will bring sunshine to the winter breakfast table

Makes 1 medium loaf

Remember pandemic baking? Well, the pandemic is still here, we're still inside most of the time, and our baking projects are still going full throttle. If you're also covered in flour and sugar all the time, this luscious, yeasty, lemon loaf will bring a bright ray of sunshine to the winter breakfast table. It's an ingenious bread from the talented baker and author Sarah Kieffer of The Vanilla Bean Blog and the book "Baking for the Holidays" (@sarah_kieffer on Instagram). I never got around to using her book during the holidays, but now's the perfect timing for this wonderful bread. The night before you bake, mix the sweet, buttery yeast dough and let it rise in the refrigerator until morning. Then roll it into a large, thin rectangle, slather it with butter and lemon-infused sugar, and cut it into thin slabs. Stack the slabs upright in a loaf pan, bake it, and while it's hot, drizzle with a lemony glaze (be sure to have the glaze ready when the bread comes out of the oven). Serve it while it's still warm. Just pull the pieces apart. Slices are sugary and infused with lemon. Your household will love this loaf.

DOUGH

½ cup whole milk 3 tablespoons honey 3 eggs, at room temperature 3 cups flour 2 teaspoons instant or regular yeast in a bowl with 2 tablespoons warm water 1½ teaspoons salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into 1-inch chunks Extra flour (for sprinkling) 1 teaspoon olive oil (for the bowl)

1. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the milk and honey for 20 seconds to take the chill off. Add the eggs and beat with a fork until thoroughly combined.

2. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on low speed, mix the flour, yeast, and salt until combined. Add the egg mixture and mix on low speed until blended.

3. One at a time, blend in the butter chunks, mixing after each addition until the dough absorbs the butter.

4. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and form the mixture into a loose ball. It will be sticky. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set it in a warm place for 20 minutes. Remove the plastic and slip your fingers underneath the dough on the edge of the bowl farthest away from you. Gently stretch the dough up and toward you and fold it over to the edge closest to you. Rotate the bowl a few inches and repeat 5 to 6 times, rotating the bowl after each stretch and folding the dough all around the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and rest 20 minutes more. Repeat the folding process.

5. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured counter and shape it into a ball. Wash and dry the bowl. Pour the oil into the bowl and add the dough. Swirl it around to coat it on all sides with oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight or for up to 72 hours.

FILLING

Butter (for the pan) ¾ cup granulated sugar Grated rind of 2 lemons Pinch of salt 2 tablespoons butter, melted

1. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and let the dough sit at room temperature for 1 hour.

2. Butter an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan. Line the bottom and 2 long sides with parchment paper cut to fit it, leaving a 1-inch overhang.

3. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, lemon rind, and a pinch of salt. Use your fingertips to rub the lemon rind into the sugar.

4. On a lightly floured counter, roll the dough into a 20-by-12-inch rectangle. Position the dough so the short edge is facing you. With a pastry brush, brush the dough with the 2 tablespoons melted butter. Spread the sugar evenly over the top and roll over it lightly with the pin to press it into the dough.

5. With a long chef's knife, make 4 crosswise cuts at 4-inch intervals to form 5 strips that are each about 4-by-12-inches. Stack the 5 rectangles on top of each other.

6. With the chef's knife, cut the stack in half to form 2 stacks that are each about 4-by-6-inches. Make 2 evenly spaced cuts across each half to form rectangles that are about 2-by-4-inches. You should have 6 stacks of rectangles.

7. Fit the stacks in the pan, cut sides facing up, pressing them together, if necessary, to make them fit. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and set in a warm place to rise for 45 to 60 minutes, or until almost doubled in size.

8. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

9. Remove the plastic wrap from the loaf pan. Set the pan on the baking sheet. Bake the bread for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Check toward the end of the baking time and if it is browning too quickly, cover the loaf loosely with foil. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the loaf should register 195 degrees.

GLAZE

1½ cups confectioners' sugar 3 tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. In a bowl, whisk the confectioners' sugar, lemon juice, butter, and vanilla until smooth. Add more lemon juice if you like icing extra tart. The glaze should be pourable. If it is too thick, thin it with water, 1 tablespoon at a time.

2. Set a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet. As soon as the bread comes out of the oven, transfer it to the rack. Leave the bread in the pan. Pour half the glaze over the bread. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Using the parchment as handles, gently lift the bread out of the pan and remove the parchment. Set the bread back on the rack. Drizzle the remaining icing over the top, letting the excess drip onto the baking sheet. Cool briefly. Serve warm, pulled apart into slices.

Sally Pasley Vargas. Adapted from "Baking for the Holidays"