Recipe: One way to eat more leafy greens is this Swiss chard tart in an olive oil crust

Serves 4 as a main course

We are all looking for ways to get more leafy greens into our diets. One way is to bake them into a versatile savory tart that you can serve for any meal of the day, including as a main course for dinner. Start with a simple olive oil dough pressed into a fluted tart pan -- no pre-baking necessary. It may seem like there's not enough dough to cover the pan but just keep pressing gently with your fingers and make sure it's even. Or, roll the dough until it just fits the bottom of the tart pan and press it up the fluted edges. The Swiss chard filling is enhanced with sauteed leeks, Dijon mustard, and Parmesan. Before you use them, rinse the leeks well because they often hide sand in their layers. You can cook the Swiss chard and leeks in advance, stir them into the eggy filling, and refrigerate them until baking. Bake the tart on a rimmed baking sheet on the bottom third of the oven so the bottom of the pastry gets a blast of heat and cooks through.

CRUST

1½ cups flour ¾ teaspoon salt 6 tablespoons cool tap water 6 tablespoons olive oil Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9-inch tart pan with a removable base and a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour and the salt to blend them. Stir in the water and olive oil and mix until completely combined. If there are dry crumbs of flour in the bowl, add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time.

3. Pat the dough in the bowl into a flat disk. Transfer to the tart pan and use your fingertips to spread the dough evenly in the bottom of the pan and up the sides. You can also roll the dough on a lightly floured counter to 8-inches, lift it into the pan, then pat it to fit the rest of the bottom and up the sides. Refrigerate until using.

FILLING

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 leeks, white and green parts only, thinly sliced 1 large bunch Swiss chard, stemmed, leaves thinly sliced (about 8 cups) 2 eggs ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon flour Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add the Swiss chard half at a time, stirring well and letting the first batch collapse before adding the second. Cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes, or until all the chard wilts. If there is any liquid in the pan, turn up the heat for the last minute and stir constantly until it evaporates. Remove from the heat and leave to cool until no longer hot.

2. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Slide an oven shelf in the bottom third of the oven. Set the tart pan on the baking sheet.

3. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the eggs, Parmesan, mustard, flour, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. Add the chard mixture to the eggs and mix until well combined. Pour into the tart pan and smooth the top.

5. Bake the tart in the bottom third of the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until lightly browned and set in the middle.

6. Set the tart pan on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Set the pan on a small bowl so the fluted rim falls away. Transfer the tart to a platter or board. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Jill Gibson