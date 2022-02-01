fb-pixel Skip to main content

Top Seedz makes a mix so you can make your own crackers

You can create squares or whatever shapes you’d like, and have delicious crackers ready within an hour

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated February 1, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Top Seedz, a Buffalo artisan cracker company, recently introduced a cracker mix.Handout

Rebecca Brady created Top Seedz nearly five years ago, a line of artisan crackers, thick and earthy and teeming with seeds — flax, sesame, pumpkin, chia, and hemp. Now Brady’s company in Buffalo has introduced something new: a cracker mix (think cake or cookie mix) to bake your own. Each pouch contains about a half-dozen ingredients, including various seeds, some roasted, and directions to add olive oil and water and bake on a cookie sheet. You can create squares or whatever shapes you’d like, and have delicious crackers ready within an hour. Brady says she gets suggestions from customers about producing more flavors. “But you can add whatever herbs and spices you like,” she says. “Get creative.” The mix, like the ready-made crackers, is organic, vegan, and gluten-free ($8 for a pouch). Available at topseedz.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

