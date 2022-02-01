Who couldn’t use a little Chocolate Therapy?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, organize a private virtual chocolate tasting with friends, a book club, or colleagues. Pam and David Griffin, owners of the Chocolate Therapy shop in Framingham, will be your guides. Recognized for their luscious, handcrafted confections in creative flavors and their sound knowledge of chocolate, the two will lead you through an hour-long instructive and entertaining class. In October, “Good Morning America” featured the couple to celebrate National Chocolate Day. Before the session, participants (10 person minimum) are sent a chocolate tasting kit, including raw cocoa beans, cocoa nibs (bits of dried cacao beans), cocoa butter, samples of ganache, dark, milk, and white chocolate and four chocolate truffles. The Griffins teach you how chocolate is made, how to distinguish what you taste at each step of the process, and describe the different flavor notes as the chocolate melts in your mouth — and to experience savory and spicy flavor blends. They also offer amusing facts and chocolate trivia. It’s an interactive class, so you can ask questions. “We want people to have fun, taste amazing chocolate, and learn a little about something they didn’t know about,” said Pam. Besides the private tastings, they newly launched virtual ticketed public tastings — an ideal Valentine’s Day or “Galentine’s Day” gift for someone who can use a little chocolate therapy. Private tastings are $350 plus $40 per participant for the tasting kit. Public tastings run $55 per person, which includes the chocolate tasting kit, and are scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 3, June 2, Sept 15, and Dec. 1. For more information and to arrange a tasting, go to thecholatetherapystore.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND