Recipes: Two secrets to quick and easy Mexican black bean dishes

In Oaxaca, Mexico, black beans are part of almost every meal — sometimes served in a soup, other times pureed into a velvety side or smeared between tortillas. For our take on black bean stew, we rely on canned beans for speed, but punch up the flavor with spicy chorizo and fire-roasted tomatoes. Spiked with cumin and jalapeños, a puree of canned black beans makes a hearty and flavorful filling for crunchy tostadas. But for the real deal — refried beans suffused with ancho chili, ground coriander, and cumin — we stick with tradition and use dried beans. But don’t worry, there’s no need to soak them overnight.

Black Bean Tostadas

Makes 4 servings

Tostadas are the ultimate comfort food for Mely Martinez, food blogger and author of The Mexican Home Kitchen. She favors cooking with dried beans, but canned beans and store-bought tostadas (corn tortillas that are fried flat) allow this recipe to come together easily. Martinez prepares her beans simply, without added spices, but we like them spiked with ground cumin. Either way, the tostadas offer a delicious contrast between crunchy and creamy, with salty notes from the queso fresco, coolness from the lettuce, and creaminess from the Mexican crema (or sour cream).

Be sure to cover the skillet when sautéing the onion and chilies; this helps soften the aromatics so they melt into the beans, rather than retain their texture.

2 15½-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons lard or neutral oil

1 medium white onion, finely chopped

3 jalapeño chilies, stemmed, seeded, and minced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon ground cumin

8 tostadas (see headnote)

Shredded iceberg lettuce, to serve

Queso fresco, crumbled, to serve

Mexican crema or sour cream, to serve

Cilantro, to serve

Lime wedges, to serve

In a food processor, process the beans and ½ cup water until smooth, scraping the bowl as needed. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium heat, warm the lard until shimmering. Add the onion, jalapeños, and ½ teaspoon salt; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is softened and lightly browned, 7 to 9 minutes.

Add the cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the bean puree and cook, stirring, until the mixture is heated through and begins to sizzle, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, then taste and season with salt and pepper.

Spread the bean mixture on each tostada. Top with lettuce and queso fresco, then spoon on crema and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Black Bean Stew With Chorizo and Roasted Tomatoes Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Black Bean Stew With Chorizo and Roasted Tomatoes

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Made with canned beans, this chili-like stew can be on the table in about 30 minutes. Poblano chilies add earthy green-chili flavor but they don’t pack much heat; if you’re seeking spiciness, include a chopped jalapeño or two when sautéing the poblano and onion.

Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas.

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 poblano chilies, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 ounces fresh Mexican chorizo sausage, casing removed

1 28-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

2 15½-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 bunch cilantro, chopped (leaves and tender stems)

Shredded Monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, and/or chopped red onion (optional, for garnish)

In a large pot, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chilies, onion, and 1 teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent. Add the chorizo and cook, breaking it into small pieces, until lightly browned. Add the tomatoes with juices, the beans, and most of the cilantro, reserving some for garnish; bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the reserved cilantro, and the cheese, jalapeños, and/or onions, if using.

Oaxacan Refried Black Beans Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Oaxacan Refried Black Beans

Makes 6 servings

We got a lesson in daily basic refried beans from Rodolfo Castellanos, Oaxaca native and winner of Top Chef Mexico, and his mother, restaurateur Evelia Reyes. Lard gives these beans a rich meatiness, but coconut oil is a good vegetarian substitute. We like this topped with cotija and fresh cilantro.

The beans should not be soaked before cooking. Unlike other types of dried beans, black beans soften readily without soaking. And be sure to reserve the bean cooking liquid; you’ll need 2 cups when pureeing them in the food processor (if you’ll be making black bean soup, you’ll need 3 cups to thin the beans). The liquid also is useful for thinning the beans when reheating (they thicken as they stand).

The beans can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week.

4 tablespoons lard or refined coconut oil, divided

1 large white onion, chopped

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes

5 guajillo chilies, stemmed and seeded

1 pound dried black beans, rinsed

10 medium garlic cloves, peeled and kept whole, plus 5 medium garlic cloves, minced

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon aniseed

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 teaspoons ground cumin

4 teaspoons ground coriander

1 tablespoon ancho chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

In a large pot set over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of lard until barely smoking. Add the onion, tomatoes, and guajillo chilies, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is well browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the beans, whole garlic cloves, bay, and aniseed, then stir in 10 cups water. Bring to a boil, then cover partially and reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are completely tender, 1½ to 2 hours.

Stir in 1 teaspoon salt. Set a colander in a large bowl and drain the beans, reserving the cooking liquid. Remove and discard the bay leaves from the beans. Transfer the drained beans to a food processor and pulse a few times to break them up. With the machine running, add 1½ cups of the reserved cooking liquid and process until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes, scraping the bowl as needed. Taste and season with salt, then set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the remaining lard until shimmering. Add the minced garlic, cumin, coriander, chili powder, and oregano, then cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Stir in the pureed beans and cook, stirring frequently, until beginning to brown on the bottom, 8 to 10 minutes. Continue to cook and stir, adding reserved cooking water as needed, until the mixture has the consistency of mashed potatoes, 5 to 7 minutes. Off of the heat, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon lard, then taste and season with salt and pepper.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.