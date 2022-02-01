Applications open for Newton emergency housing and utility relief program

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has allocated $1 million for the housing assistance program, according to the statement. Metro West Collaborative Development is administering the program on behalf of the city.

The Newton COVID-19 Emergency Housing & Utility Relief Program proves rental and mortgage assistance, as well as utility assistance for income-eligible households which have experienced an income reduction due to COVID-19, the city said in a statement.

Applications are open for an emergency housing and utility relief program offered by the city of Newton to support local households struggling with the pandemic’s economic impact, according to a statement.

To be eligible, a household must have an annual income that does not exceed 80 percent of the area median income. In Newton, the area median income is $120,800 for a family of four, the city has reported.

Advertisement

Local households which are currently receiving other housing assistance are eligible for the city’s relief program, according to the statement. Only Newton homeowners who live in deed-restricted affordable properties are eligible to apply for the city assistance, the statement said.

The funding assistance covers 70 percent of an eligible household’s monthly rent or mortgage for two months, and up to $700 of utility assistance with proof of an overdue notice, the statement said.

For more information, vist newtonma.gov.

Previously, the city offered help through its COVID-19 Emergency Housing Relief Program, which ended last year. That program administered more than $2.8 million in direct rental and mortgage assistance to about 250 local households, the city has said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.