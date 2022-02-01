Dorchester man, 30, arrested on human trafficking, gun charges

Boston police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old Dorchester man on human trafficking and weapons charges and seized a loaded gun, ammunition, and drugs from his home pursuant to a warrant, authorities said.

In a statement, Boston police identified the man as Rhamell Hay. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The statement said officers apprehended Hay around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Adams Street in Dorchester as “part of an ongoing investigation” and later searched his residence.