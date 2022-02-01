Dorchester man, 30, arrested on human trafficking, gun charges

Boston police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old Dorchester man on human trafficking and weapons charges and seized a loaded gun, ammunition, and drugs from his home pursuant to a warrant, authorities said.
In a statement, Boston police identified the man as Rhamell Hay. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
The statement said officers apprehended Hay around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Adams Street in Dorchester as “part of an ongoing investigation” and later searched his residence.
That search, police said, yielded a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a large capacity feeding device for a 9mm handgun, along with multiple rounds of ammo and unspecified quantities of drugs.
“This arrest came as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving the BPD Human Trafficking Unit, Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit, FBI Human Trafficking Task Force, Malden Police Department and Brookline Police Department,” the statement said.
Police said Hay now faces charges including trafficking for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, trafficking Class B drugs, and possession of Class D drugs.
He is slated for arraignment Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.