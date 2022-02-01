Downtown Providence still reeling from the pandemic

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is responsible for booking meetings, conventions and sporting events throughout Rhode Island and for marketing Providence as a leisure travel destination. In 2019, we booked 274 events that had a projected direct spend impact of nearly $75 million for Rhode Island. The tourism industry in the Greater Providence area was booming, with multiple hotel projects planned in Providence and Warwick.

Most tourism professionals are, by nature, optimists. While we are preternaturally disposed to find the bright side. That sunny outlook was eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of days, the once-thriving hospitality industry simply stopped. There were no gradual declines or dire warnings from pundits. The tourism business just ended and, here in the Providence/Warwick area, has yet to make a complete return.

Advertisement

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, business booked by the PWCVB that has been lost or postponed accounts for an estimated $78 million loss in direct spend revenue for Rhode Island. This type of seismic loss sends reverberations far and wide. Its effects were felt most acutely in Providence hotels, which lost 70.3% of their revenue from 2019 to 2020 and lost 35.8% when looking at 2019 versus 2021.

Downtown Providence, which counts on the influx of attendees from these events, is still reeling. Even though the Rhode Island Convention Center, which was closed for nearly 18 months, has reopened, attendance at events is not back to normal levels. Downtown’s issues have been compounded by other factors, such as a decrease in corporate travel, a sharp decline in office workers, and a lack of large-scale events on weekends.

As business continues to suffer, so does the state, the municipalities, and agencies like mine, all of which receive funding from hotel taxes. A cruel irony of the pandemic is that, as the PWCVB is faced with tougher competition, we must compete with less resources. We find ourselves up against cities like New York or Boston over events that, pre-pandemic, those larger destinations would most likely not have pursued. This journey to recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. Tourism Economics, a leading industry research firm, predicts that the meeting business will not fully recover until the middle of the year 2024.

Advertisement

Yet, our sense of optimism has returned. We have seen new hotels like The Beatrice and the Aloft open and thrive. Our winter sports business is holding strong, despite Omicron’s swift rise. And, most importantly, an influx of funding could provide new economic opportunity and growth in the tourism sector. We were heartened to see Governor McKee include $47 million for the Rhode Island Convention Center, which is the cornerstone of the meeting business recovery in Rhode Island. Structural improvements and other upgrades will allow us to be more competitive, particularly as new convention centers continue to come online across the country.

The profound losses sustained by the tourism industry increased awareness of our business as a powerful economic engine. Public support of restaurants and hotels has been deeply appreciated. Government leaders — from our Congressional delegation, to state legislators, to municipal officials — have been extremely helpful as we have navigated the various channels to secure funding for ourselves and our partners.

Yet, that funding has been sporadic. The tourism industry, particularly in the northern half of Rhode Island, will take at least two years to completely rebound and our resources have been depleted. Hotels, restaurants, arts groups, retail outlets and organizations like ours are all part of the tourism ecosystem and are still suffering losses. An influx of funding over the next three years will support our recovery and save thousands of jobs. These are mostly small businesses. Even hotels with international brand names like “Hilton” or “Marriott” are mostly owned and/or operated by local companies.

Advertisement

Our elected officials are faced with difficult decisions on the allocation of these transformational aid dollars. There are other priorities, such as affordable housing and child care, and we understand this. Tourism does not need to be the top priority. It just needs to be a priority.

These unprecedented times are leading to unprecedented opportunity. We look forward to working with state and city officials to address the needs of our tourism partners and to developing a robust recovery effort that brings more visitors to Rhode Island.

Kristen Adamo is the President and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.