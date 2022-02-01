Governor McKee edges ahead of rivals in campaign cash after Magaziner’s exit

The fourth-quarter campaign finance reports, which were due Monday night, showed a strong debut by former CVS executive Helena Foulkes. In her first-ever campaign finance report, the Democratic candidate for governor raised $1.07 million in the quarter and ended up with $830,896 in cash on hand. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was college roommates with Foulkes’ mother, gave the maximum $1,000 donation.

McKee, a Democrat expected to run in 2022, raised $177,829 in the fourth quarter, ending up with $844,087 in campaign cash.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee will enter this election year with the most campaign cash on hand now that General Treasurer Seth Magaziner has jumped from the governor’s race into a congressional contest.

Magaziner, a Democrat who just announced he will pivot to the 2nd Congressional District race now that US Representative James R. Langevin is leaving, raised $166,112 in the fourth quarter, ending up with $1,602,096 in cash on hand. Now, he faces the task of offering refunds to donors and asking them to donate to his congressional campaign.

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, a Democratic candidate for governor, raised $161,645 in the fourth quarter, ending with $769,604 in cash on hand.

Matt Brown, a Democratic former secretary of state, took in $87,544 in the quarter, ending up with $38,124 in campaign cash. That quarterly total included $62,748 in individual donations and $24,796 in reimbursements for expenses shared with Senator Cynthia Mendes, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Brown and Mendes are running together, leading a slate of Rhode Island Political Cooperative progressive candidates.

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who is running for governor as a Democrat, raised $2,689 in the quarter, entering the election year with $3,356 in cash on hand.

No Republican candidate has filed campaign finance reports in the governor’s race, although David A. Darlington — a North Kingstown Republican who was chairman of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority and who served in former Governor Lincoln C. Almond’s administration — has said he plans to run. And Cranston’s Republican mayor, Kenneth E. Hopkins, has issued a statement, saying he is exploring the possibility of running for governor.

Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos raised $62,430 in the quarter, leaving her with $309,010 in her campaign account, while Mendes raised $46,372, end up with $53,337 in cash on hand. Paul E. Pence Jr., a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, raised no money in the quarter, leaving him with $115.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.