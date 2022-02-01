fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI POLITICS

Governor McKee edges ahead of rivals in campaign cash after Magaziner’s exit

Former CVS executive Foulkes raises $1.07 million in her debut, and with $1.6 million in his campaign account, Treasurer Magaziner leaves the race to run for Congress

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2022, 29 minutes ago
The Rhode Island State House.Edward Fitzpatrick

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee will enter this election year with the most campaign cash on hand now that General Treasurer Seth Magaziner has jumped from the governor’s race into a congressional contest.

McKee, a Democrat expected to run in 2022, raised $177,829 in the fourth quarter, ending up with $844,087 in campaign cash.

The fourth-quarter campaign finance reports, which were due Monday night, showed a strong debut by former CVS executive Helena Foulkes. In her first-ever campaign finance report, the Democratic candidate for governor raised $1.07 million in the quarter and ended up with $830,896 in cash on hand. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was college roommates with Foulkes’ mother, gave the maximum $1,000 donation.

Magaziner, a Democrat who just announced he will pivot to the 2nd Congressional District race now that US Representative James R. Langevin is leaving, raised $166,112 in the fourth quarter, ending up with $1,602,096 in cash on hand. Now, he faces the task of offering refunds to donors and asking them to donate to his congressional campaign.

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, a Democratic candidate for governor, raised $161,645 in the fourth quarter, ending with $769,604 in cash on hand.

Matt Brown, a Democratic former secretary of state, took in $87,544 in the quarter, ending up with $38,124 in campaign cash. That quarterly total included $62,748 in individual donations and $24,796 in reimbursements for expenses shared with Senator Cynthia Mendes, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Brown and Mendes are running together, leading a slate of Rhode Island Political Cooperative progressive candidates.

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who is running for governor as a Democrat, raised $2,689 in the quarter, entering the election year with $3,356 in cash on hand.

No Republican candidate has filed campaign finance reports in the governor’s race, although David A. Darlington — a North Kingstown Republican who was chairman of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority and who served in former Governor Lincoln C. Almond’s administration — has said he plans to run. And Cranston’s Republican mayor, Kenneth E. Hopkins, has issued a statement, saying he is exploring the possibility of running for governor.

Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos raised $62,430 in the quarter, leaving her with $309,010 in her campaign account, while Mendes raised $46,372, end up with $53,337 in cash on hand. Paul E. Pence Jr., a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, raised no money in the quarter, leaving him with $115.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.

