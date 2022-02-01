It’s time for state political leaders to finally help Providence with its pension crisis

Some of the opposition was undoubtedly political. Elorza still had his eyes on running for governor at the time, and there was no way any of his potential Democratic rivals were going to sign on to a plan that would make Providence look good. Twisted, I know.

He was basically laughed out of every room he entered last year when he floated an idea to partially reduce the city’s $1.2 billion unfunded pension liability by borrowing $700 million and depositing all of it into the retirement fund for city workers.

What more does Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza have to do to get anyone at the State House – this means you, governor, treasurer, secretary of state, House speaker, Senate president, and every lawmaker who doesn’t already work for the mayor – to start paying attention to the city’s ever-growing pension problem?

Others offered more thoughtful feedback, suggesting that Elorza spend a little more time studying the pros and cons of pension obligation bonds, which are growing in popularity in a time of historically low interest rates, but have also had disastrous outcomes for some cities across the country.

So Elorza went out and addressed both concerns.

The term-limited mayor announced in September that he won’t run for governor – more recently, he said that he has no interest in the 2nd Congressional District seat, either – and that he wants to focus on Providence during his final year in office. That decision was more about underwhelming poll numbers than pensions, but it does remove some of the politics from the equation.

He also formed a task force with representatives from across state and local government, key stakeholders like the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, and a crucial validator like the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, to take the latest deep dive into the pension system and the bond proposals.

On Monday, the task force released a report that offers several key findings, but only two that should truly drive this discussion:

One is that the city’s mandatory annual contributions to the pension fund – $97 million in the current fiscal year – are growing at more than twice the speed of revenues, a pace that will force a future mayor to slash spending on key city services and raise property taxes.

The other is that even solutions that might sound smart – like moving employees to a 401(k) or negotiating more management-friendly union contracts – won’t make a dent because the problem is largely rooted in payments owed to roughly 4,000 people who are already retired or are inactive employees who are entitled to pension benefits.

The task force recommended that Elorza fine-tune his bond proposal by asking state lawmakers to grant the city the authority to borrow up to $515 million instead of $700 million, and by requiring city voter approval before actually borrowing the money.

The task force acknowledged that even with more safeguards in place, there’s no guarantee that a bond will work. It relies on the idea that the city’s rate of return on its pension investments will outpace what it owes to bondholders, a bet that becomes riskier as interest rates grow. The city believes it can lock in an interest rate on the bond of around 4 percent, and its annual projected return on the pension fund is 7 percent.

“Providence’s retiree liabilities are a stark challenge – sufficient to make it among the worst funded pension plans in the nation,” the report states. “With limited options to alter the current course that consumes increasing shares of current and future budgets, the City – with State and resident approval – must act. Doing nothing is not an option.”

Unfortunately, if Twin River starts taking bets on the likelihood of this bond proposal, I’d still put my money on nothing happening.

When I asked Governor Dan McKee’s office on Monday what the state should do about Providence’s pension system, a spokesman said the governor looks forward to reading the report. When I reminded the spokesman that a top aide to McKee was on the task force, I was told that “the governor’s designee to the group was strictly an observer and did not participate in the drafting of the report.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who is running for governor this year, told me she believes “the financial well-being of Providence is definitely important for the state,” and that she was encouraged to see the mayor include voter approval on his proposal. She, too, said that she wants to read the report before determining where she stands on the bond proposal.

Helena Foulkes, the former CVS executive also running in the Democratic primary for governor, said she’ll review the report, but indicated that a “smaller, voter-approved pension obligation bond is a more practical solution to minimize financial risk.”

“It’s imperative for our state’s future that our capital city take action to remain on strong financial footing,” Foulkes said. “While the obligation remains with the city, state leaders should continue to support efforts to move forward on a solution.”

Elorza said he expects legislation for the pension bond – the city needs the state’s authorization to borrow that much money – could be submitted as soon as this week. He said he’s open to considering putting the question to voters before the November election, but he wants to see what kind of feedback he gets from the legislature first.

If Providence’s recent history with the General Assembly tells us anything, Elorza is now going to be forced to address some combination of authentic skepticism, misinformation, disinformation, and total complacency as he tries to convince lawmakers who don’t live in the city that they have a stake in Providence, too.

It would be easier for everyone to kick the can down the road in this election year, and let the next mayor and the next governor address the city’s pension troubles. But the task force’s report makes it clear that the problem isn’t going away.

“Without corrective action, the large and growing unfunded [pension] liability will threaten the retirement security of plan members as well as push the city closer to the edge of a fiscal cliff and precluding the ability to provide sufficient services to city residents,” the report states.

It’s time for state political leaders to show some guts and act.





Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.