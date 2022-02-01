Mayor Wu defends vaccine mandates but says they are ‘not permanent’

“We’re in constant communication with all of our hospital partners to very carefully watch [the] hospitalization rates,” Wu said in response to a question regarding whether she may roll back any mask or vaccine mandates in the near future. “And our Boston Public Health Commission has been working on metrics, as we understand community positivity and where we may be either plateauing or coming down quickly.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday that COVID-19 will “be around for a while,” as she defended her mandates including the one that requires proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses, telling reporters such rules are “not permanent.”

Still, she stressed, the virus isn’t leaving Boston any time soon.

“COVID will be around for a while,” Wu said. “Even after we are through this surge, we know it is likely that next fall, next winter, there likely will be another surge. But in the meantime, as we’re tracking these numbers, these protections are not permanent. They are to make sure that we are safe in the most urgent moments, and we will continue to balance that guarantee of safety through public health policies that are responsive and clear, as well as the need to provide support to our small businesses.”

Some Metro Boston communities - whose leaders initially voiced support for the mayor’s mandate requiring proof of vaccination to enter dine-in restaurants, bars, clubs, and entertainment venues - have declined to adopt similar policies in their towns.

“We’re working with the City Council to allocate funds, federal funds that would go to support small businesses,” Wu said. “And the applications would open shortly, so that small businesses that have been struggling so much during the pandemic have one more avenue through municipal support.”

Wu also explained the data metrics city officials are watching to help them guide their COVID response.

“As we think about the need and the urgency for strong protections from the pandemic, there are a couple metrics that help us understand where we are,” she said. “Of course there’s community positivity. And we peaked at a little over 32 percent. We’re now down to, I believe, somewhere around 18 percent. ... We’re also looking at hospitalization rates, and we’re looking at vaccination rates across the entire population.”

Earlier in the briefing, Wu announced that participants in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can now use their EBT cards to make online grocery orders and receive delivery from Daily Table, a nonprofit food store with locations in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Cambridge.

“Expanding food access requires meeting residents where they are and making it easier for busy families to get nutritious, affordable meals,” Wu said in a statement. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storms, not everyone has the ability to go into a store. I’m grateful to Daily Table for their partnership in ensuring that Boston’s residents, especially our seniors and those with health concerns, can use their SNAP benefits from the comfort of their own homes to access culturally appropriate food.”

Her words were echoed in the statement by Hae-In Kim, deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Access.

“The Office of Food Access is thrilled to work with Daily Table on ensuring all Boston’s residents have access to healthy, nutritious foods,” Kim said. “This initiative as a whole will further the goals of the Community Grants Program - making healthy food more affordable and accessible to communities most impacted by food insecurity.”

