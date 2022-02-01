McKee to expand use of National Guard to support hospitals with staffing

This latest round of deployments are in addition to the 45 National Guard members that were mobilized to support Butler Hospital in January to relieve pressure on other hospital emergency departments, according to the governor’s office.

Approximately 30 members of the Guard will be sent to state-run Eleanor Slater, Our Lady of Fatima, Kent, Landmark Medical Center, Newport, Roger Williams Medical Center, Rhode Island, South County, and Women and Infants Hospitals.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that he plans on expanding the use of the Rhode Island National Guard to support nine hospitals amid the staffing crisis.

“Their duties include patient monitoring, screening, [emergency department] attending, and patient transportation,” said General Christopher P. Callahan, who explained these “wrap-around services” are to allow skilled providers to focus on patient care.

When asked why the National Guard troops were not deployed to local hospitals sooner, McKee said, “Other than the fact that we were open to that weeks ago, we are doing that now. We’re in a good place right now.”

Hospitals in Rhode Island were also assigned military medical workers earlier this month to help highly paid nurses and doctors get through the latest COVID-19 surge caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Dr. Saul N. Weingart, the president of Lifespan-owned Rhode Island Hospital, told the Globe recently that the added personnel are helpful, but the military workers will only be there for 30 days. Weingart said he plans on asking for an extension, but it’s up to the U.S. Department of Defense, not the state, to grant that extension.

McKee said during a press conference that he spoke to the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will be requesting the workers for another 30 days at the hospitals sometime next week. He said he also signed an executive order that allows nursing school graduates to practice under supervision.

The news comes as McKee said Rhode Island has seen a “dramatic decrease” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the Omicron surge peaked.

“We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Dr. James McDonald, who recently became the state’s interim health director since Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott stepped down, said there is some unpredictability with the virus in the future.

“We’re a planet that is still very much at risk for new variants. And what I worry about is the rise of new variants,” he said. “Having said that, [it’s] better to have the enemy you know that you don’t.”

“Look at how far we’ve come in the last two years,” he said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.