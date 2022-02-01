Newton Community Pride announces Nancy Quint Schön Arts Scholarship for high school students

Newton Community Pride has announced a new partnership for three Newton high school seniors in partnership with Nancy Quint Schön, the organization said in a statement.

The three $1,000 Nancy Quint Schön Arts Scholarship awards, one each reserved for a student at Newton North and Newton South high schools as well as a Newton senior enrolled through the METCO program, are intended to help recipients as they pursue the arts in higher education, according to the statement.

Newton high school students are encouraged to submit an essay, application, and an example of their creative work to their schools’ guidance departments by March 11. The scholarship recipients will be announced by April 29, according to the statement. More information about the application process and essay subject can be found at newtoncommunitypride.org/scholarship/.