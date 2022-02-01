Newton Community Pride announces Nancy Quint Schön Arts Scholarship for high school students

Newton Community Pride has announced a new partnership for three Newton high school seniors in partnership with Nancy Quint Schön, the organization said in a statement.
The three $1,000 Nancy Quint Schön Arts Scholarship awards, one each reserved for a student at Newton North and Newton South high schools as well as a Newton senior enrolled through the METCO program, are intended to help recipients as they pursue the arts in higher education, according to the statement.
Newton high school students are encouraged to submit an essay, application, and an example of their creative work to their schools’ guidance departments by March 11. The scholarship recipients will be announced by April 29, according to the statement. More information about the application process and essay subject can be found at newtoncommunitypride.org/scholarship/.
Advertisement
Schön is a Newton artist whose work includes the bronze sculptures of “Eeyore, Piglet, Winnie the Pooh and the Hunny Pot” at the Newton Free Library; “The Tortoise and Hare” in Boston’s Copley Square; and “Make Way for Ducklings” in Boston’s Public Garden.
“I am delighted to foster the next generation of Newton artists by giving financial support to students pursuing the arts after high school graduation,” Schön said in the statement. “I am indeed honored to be partnering with Newton Community Pride. It allows me to create a legacy and an opportunity to support young creatives in our city; and that brings me such joy.”
Gloria Gavris, the chairwoman of Newton Community Pride’s board, said the group is happy to launch a high school scholarship program with Schön to help support students.
“Working with several young artists last year on our Artful Piano Project and Newton Out Doors public art initiatives reinforced how creative and talented our young students are,” Gavris said.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.