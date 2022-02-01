fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Scenes from high above an icy South Shore and Cape Cod

By David L. Ryan Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2022, 24 minutes ago
An aerial view of snow-covered dwellings in a Plymouth neighborhood.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
The harbor master's boat was on patrol on the Bass River in Dennis.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A home in Truro was supported by pilings due to the erosion of the dune it was built.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Docks in Plymouth Harbor were encased in ice.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
An ice flow off the coast of Dennis can be seen from an altitude of about 1,200 feet.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Horses and hoof prints were left in the snow on a farm in Plymouth. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Frozen slips at the docks in Dennis.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Globe Photo David L. Ryan