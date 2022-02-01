Police investigating swastika graffiti at Curry College

Milton police Deputy Chief James O’Neil confirmed that police are investigating five separate reports of antisemitic graffiti at Curry College that occurred at “several different buildings” on the campus.

Curry College officials said on Jan. 27 they received a report that a residence hall laundry room wall was defaced with swastikas and “discriminatory and hateful language,” and between Jan. 28 and 30 they received reports of “additional incidents in four other residential and public spaces around campus.”

Milton police are investigating several reports of swastika symbols that have appeared around the Curry College campus recently.

“It could be an individual; it could be a group that had done it....we haven’t ruled anything in or out,” O’Neil said in a phone interview. “The investigation is ongoing. That’s all we can comment on right now.”

Anyone with information about the offensive graffiti can contact Milton police at 617-698-3800 or Curry College’s department of public safety at 617-333-2232, he said.

Officials at Curry College said they are taking the matter seriously.

“Our support and care go out to everyone in our community, but particularly to our fellow Jewish and Black community members affected by this act,” Curry College officials said in a statement. “The College has both clear policies against hostile or hateful speech and a full commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and diverse campus. These acts are contrary to all that Curry, its students, and faculty and staff stand for, and will not be tolerated. While we believe these incidents are not reflective of the overall respectful, intelligent, inclusive, and diverse environment at Curry College, we are addressing it with the utmost seriousness and care for any individuals directly affected and the impact on our entire community.”

Milton police notified the Anti-Defamation League about the series of disturbing incidents.

“We are aware of a series of antisemitic incidents involving swastikas at Curry College and have been in touch with the school and Milton Police who are actively investigating the incidents,” Robert Trestan, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, said in a statement. “It is especially disheartening to see this so soon after the recent commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan 27. Curry College is not unique in dealing with hate incidents as this has sadly become part of a troubling statewide trend. We encourage the administration to work with student groups to ensure safety and security for all members of the campus community. "

