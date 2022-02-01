Rail cars catch fire at Devens recycling facility

Two rail cars filled with construction debris caught fire at a recycling facility in Devens Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Fire officials received a call at 12:13 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a train with four cars at Devens Recycling Center at 45 Independence Drive, Fire Chief Timothy Kelly said.

The first and fourth rail cars, which contained processed construction debris, lit to flames while sitting in the recycling center, waiting to be shipped out to off-site facilities, Kelly said.