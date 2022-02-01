RIPTA data breach bigger than previously disclosed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A data breach at the state agency that operates Rhode Island’s public bus service compromised the personal information of about 22,000 people, significantly higher than the previously announced number of 17,000, officials said at a legislative hearing.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority shared documents at a Senate oversight committee hearing Monday night that disclosed that about 5,000 agency employees as well as 17,000 other public employees were affected, WJAR-TV reported.

RIPTA sent letters in December that indicated that about 17,000 people were affected.

The agency said then that unauthorized access had been gained to some of its computer systems and that private information — including Social Security numbers and Medicare identification numbers — had been compromised.

The breach remains under investigation, both internally, and by the state attorney general.

“At this point in time, we don’t believe that anyone did anything wrong on our end, but we are still investigating it,” RIPTA Chief Legal Counsel Steven Colantuono testified at the hearing.

RIPTA Director Scott Avedisian, speaking publicly for the first time about the breach, said much of the information compromised was contained in documents from the state’s former health plan administrator, stored on non-encrypted RIPTA servers.

Officials from the administrator were scheduled to testify at the hearing, but did not.

Patrick Crowley, secretary-treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, said some union members affected by the breach have already reported their personal data has been misused.

Clerk pleads guilty to diverting company funds for own use

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former accounts payable clerk at a small Rhode Island gift manufacturing company has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud the business of more than $300,000, federal prosecutors said.

Grant Devillez, 38, of Dayville, Connecticut, misappropriated the money from Providence-based Decor Craft Inc. from February 2016 through July 2018 by transferring company funds into his own bank accounts, to his creditors to pay personal bills, and to the bank account of another person, according to a statement Monday from the office of U.S. attorney for Rhode Island, Zachary Cunha.

Devillez was given access to a company bank account to make authorized payments to vendors, prosecutors said. Instead of making those payments, he would either make a partial payment to the vendors, or no payment at all, and would transfer the remaining funds for his own use, authorities said.

He then altered company records to reflect that full payment had been made to vendors, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

Jan. 31, 2022

Cumberland man dies after being shot in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Cumberland man has died after being shot in Pawtucket over the weekend, police said Monday.

Jovani L. Velez, 28, was shot near the intersection of Carnation Street and Broadway at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, LeFort said.

No other information was released and no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact Pawtucket police.

It was the second homicide in the city this year. Two men were shot a week ago outside of a cigar lounge after some sort of disgreement inside, police. One of them died. An arrest has been made in that shooting.

1 dead, several hurt in fire at Pawtucket apartment complex

By Amanda Milkovits

State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin told The Boston Globe that the preliminary investigation appeared to show the fire was accidentally caused by a resident on oxygen who was smoking in his bedroom. The resident went to escape the fire, and the smoke from his apartment set off the smoke detectors in the hallway, he said.

Although the older public housing building has designed the apartments to be self-containing, so residents can shelter in place, people panicked when they heard the alarms and tried to flee, McLaughlin said. The smoke filled the hallways and open doors allowed the fire to spread, creating more chaos.