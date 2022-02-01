South Shore Plaza increases security after man fatally shot in shopping mall

The mall said in a statement that it had taken the measures in response to the “targeted, isolated shooting at our property” that occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 22. The shooting claimed the life of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley, of Dorchester, and 19-year-old Julius Dyamond Hammond-Desir, of Maynard, is being sought on a murder warrant.

South Shore Plaza has beefed up security in response to the fatal shooting last month at the Braintree shopping mall.

The popular shopping plaza said in its statement this week that “K-9 weapons detection patrols have been added to the center,” and that more “armed security personnel are being added, augmenting the armed police officers that currently patrol the center.”

The other measures, the statement said, include additional closed circuit TV surveillance at the mall; deploying new technologies such as portable, elevated observational towers and CCTV towers; and installing license plate readers to help police with “criminal apprehension and prosecution.”

In addition, the statement said, the mall has linked its “CCTV camera system to our 24/7 Operations Intelligence Center, staffed by a team of over 120 trained specialists that provide real-time CCTV monitoring, dispatching and local, state and national intelligence gathering.”

The mall already has what it bills as its “industry leading security program,” which “currently includes” private security officers who patrol the grounds in cars, UTVs and Segways; a roughly $500,000 annual contract with the city to provide “fully dedicated police support at the property”; and a police substation located at the mall, which “we encourage the City of Braintree to fully utilize,” the statement said.

The release added that cameras have been “strategically” placed throughout the property, and that those cameras “assisted the police in identifying the suspect,” identified by authorities as Hammond-Desir.

He allegedly shot Beasley in the mall around 3 p.m. on Jan. 22, officials said. Police have described Hammond-Desir as 5-foot-5 with a medium build and have urged the public to call 911 if they see him.

He’s not the only one charged in connection with Beasley’s murder.

Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Attleboro, was arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on a charge of accessory after the fact of Beasley’s killing. She pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail.

Beasley’s murder came just a few weeks after a 22-year-old Boston man received an eight-year prison sentence for opening fire in the mall in July 2020. That shooting wounded a 15-year-old girl, who was a bystander, prosecutors have said.

Jose Rodriguez pleaded guilty Jan. 3 in Norfolk Superior Court to several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, authorities have said.

In February 2017, an altercation between two gang members inside the Macy’s shoe department led to a shooting, Braintree police said at the time. No one was injured, but the gunfire caused shoppers and store employees to run for the building’s exits, while heavily armed police conducted a store-by-store search of the mall.

Michael Spence of Quincy was charged in the shooting, and in 2019, he pleaded guilty to charges including armed assault to murder. He received a five- to six-year prison sentence, officials said at the time.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.