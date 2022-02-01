A sweet slice of Rhode Island’s campaign fund-raising reports

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 906.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I say the top three places to get a brownie in Rhode Island are Seven Stars, Sandwich Hut, and LaSalle Bakery. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 829,885 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 564

Test-positive rate: 12.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 369

Total deaths: 3,316

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

The price of “Death by Chocolate” cake from Gregg’s is on the rise (now $10.54 a slice on DoorDash), but that’s nothing compared to the funds the candidates for Rhode Island’s top political offices are going to rake in this election season.

My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick has a strong roundup of where the candidates for governor stood as of Dec. 31, 2021, but here’s my quarterly look at how many votes slices of cake they could buy if they are just a little smarter about how they spend their money.

A few scrumptious notes:

🎂 State Treasurer Seth Magaziner ended the year with $1,602,096 on hand, good for 152,001 slices of cake. Since he’s busy moving that money over to his federal campaign account for his run for Congress, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi’s $1,509,197 (143,187 slices) is once again the state’s fund-raising king.

🎂 Among the other legislative leaders, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio reported $156,190 on hand, enough to buy 14,818 slices of cake. He’s being outpaced by his No. 2, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey (he prefers the Warwick Gregg’s), who reported $228,443, good for 21,673 slices. House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski ended the year with 159,771, or 15,158 slices.

🎂 US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo still has plenty of leftover campaign cash to spend at Gregg’s when she visits her home state. With $591,682 on hand, that’s almost enough to buy every registered Democrat in Providence a slice of cake.

🎂 In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Democrat Sabina Matos reported $309,009 (29,317 slices) on hand. Her primary challenger, state Senator Cynthia Mendes, could show the East Providence Gregg’s some love with the $53,486 in her account (that’s enough for 5,074 slices).

GOVERNOR

Governor Dan McKee (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $844,087

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 80,084

Helena Foulkes (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $830,896

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 78,832

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $769,603

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 73,017

Matt Brown (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $38,124

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 3,617

Luis Daniel Muñoz (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $3,401.40

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 322

PROVIDENCE MAYOR

Brett Smiley (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $535,614

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 50,817

Michael Solomon (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $300,205

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 28,482

Gonzalo Cuervo (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $216,381

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 20,529

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (D)

🎂 Cash on Hand: $171,156

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 16,238

* No Republican candidates have announced for governor or mayor, although The Providence Journal reported Monday that Ashley Kalus is considering a run for governor.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: Mayor Jorge Elorza has done everything he’s been asked to do when it comes to attempting to save Providence’s pension fund. Now it’s time for state leaders to step up. Read more.

⚓ Less than a year after Alex and Ani filed for bankruptcy, the Rhode Island-based jewelry company that grew into a billion-dollar business is getting a new leader. Read more.

⚓ Democratic advocates say it’s time — way past time — for Rhode Island to send a woman to Congress again. And now Joy Fox is entering the race in the 2nd District. Read more.

⚓ Here’s how much snow fell in Rhode Island during Saturday’s blizzard. Read more.

⚓ Retired Providence police captain James Desmarais makes the case that crime is on the rise nationally because police across the country are retreating from proactive policing. He blames the movement to “defund” police departments. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The weekend’s bomb cyclone brought record-matching snowfall to Boston, sparked power outages for more than 100,000 people across the state, and forced commerce, roads, and school districts to shut down. It also swept away parts of the shoreline, serving as a clear reminder of the vulnerability facing Cape Cod. Read more.

⚓ While the Omicron surge appears to be waning in some regions of the United States, some experts are cautioning that progress against the coronavirus could be hindered by the arrival of a highly contagious new Omicron subvariant, BA.2. Read more.

⚓ Columnist Tara Sullivan writes that gender equity is making gains at the Olympics, but it hasn’t quite caught up yet. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will hold his regular COVID-19 briefing at 2:15 p.m.

⚓ The Rhode Island professional soccer team to be named later is holding a virtual community listening session at 6:30 p.m.

⚓ A group of climate change activists are holding a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on how to advocate for a strong plan on Rhode Island’s Act on Climate bill, which passed last year.

My previous column

Treasurer Magaziner didn’t take my advice to not run for Congress, but this is my case for why he should have stayed in the race for governor. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to me about the race for Congress and state Representative Katherine Kazarian about voting rights. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

