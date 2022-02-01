Three fishermen rescued after boat sinks off Scituate

Three fishermen were rescued after their boat overturned and sank off ScituateTuesday afternoon, leaking fuel into the water, officials said.
The three were brought safely to shore by the town’s harbormaster, the Coast Guard said on Twitter Tuesday night.
The crew’s boat, the Bing Bing, sunk about one nautical mile offshore and was marked as a hazard for other vessels, the tweet said.
The men were transported to South Shore Hospital, and their conditions were not known, Scituate fire said.
The Coast Guard dispatched crews from Air Station Cape Cod and Station Point Allerton around 4:30 p.m. for a report of an overturned boat, said Emma Fliszar, US Coast Guard petty officer.
The boat left a half-mile sheen of diesel fuel in the water, Fliszar said.
The Coast Guard was monitoring for signs of pollution, the agency said tweeted.
The incident is under investigation.
