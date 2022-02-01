Two Andover teenagers spot flames from burning home and rush in to help elderly couple to safety

Graham instructed his 14-year-old brother Ian to knock on the door. He found, Fran and Pat O’Neil, playing Scrabble and completely unaware that a fire had erupted in their attic.

“There was a house right across the street that had flames coming out of the attic,” said Graham Dalton, 17 and a senior at Andover High School. “And, obviously, that’s not normal — and it didn’t look normal.”

While driving in the raging Nor’easter to shovel snow at their mom’s house Saturday afternoon, two quick-thinking teenagers from Andover spotted flames coming from a home and alerted an elderly couple to get out, fire officials said.

Ian Dalton said he told Graham to call 911, entered the residence, and went up the stairs with Fran O’Neil to check that the fire had not spread. When they went upstairs, that’s when they saw the smoke, he said.

“When I had my flashlight on when we went up, you couldn’t see anything,” Ian Dalton said. “It was just pitch black, all smoke. ... The door to the attic is insulated, so I don’t think they would have seen or heard the fire at all.”

Andover Fire was called at about 3:02 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the left side of the two-and-a-half, wood-framed home, said Fire Chief Mike Mansfield.

Mansfield said the boys caught the fire early enough that crews didn’t have to use as much water. He also said that the storm conditions made it difficult to get to the scene.

“Had it not been for the two boys recognizing the fire, the fire would have consumed the entire attic area and the roof — quite possibly before anyone would have called us,” Mansfield said.

There were no injuries, and crews left the scene at 3:47 p.m.

Mansfield said the cause of the fire seems to be a malfunctioning bathroom fan that’s in the ceiling of the second floor. He added that the house is still “habitable” and estimated the damage at $15,000 to $20,000.

The home has a historic plaque on the house and was built in 1889, said one of the resident’s Pat O’Neil, 80. She explained that the wood “is very dry” so the house “would have burned quickly.”

She also expressed her thanks to both of the teenagers as well as the Andover Fire Department for their quick response.

“We just want to say that we’re so grateful for Ian and Graham Dalton for seeing the fire, for being there,” said Pat O’Neil. ”They’re great young men and did the right thing.”

The boy’s mother, Julie Dalton, said at first she “chastised” them for entering a burning building but was ultimately proud of her sons.

“I’m really happy that in this day and age of teenagers who often don’t pay attention to what’s going on, I’m very happy that they were aware of their surroundings and, of course, made the decisions that they did,” said Julie Dalton, 50 and the boys’ mother.





