Two-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer on Route 1 in Sharon, one person has life threatening injuries

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Scene of Tuesday's crash in Sharon.SPD

A crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle in Sharon on Tuesday caused “serious injuries” to at least one person, according to State Police.

The agency at 1:28 p.m. confirmed the crash via Twitter, writing that it occurred on Route 1 southbound.

“Serious injuries,” State Police tweeted, and a spokesman for the agency said via email that someone suffered life-threatening injuries.

Sharon police said via Twitter that traffic in the area was being re-routed.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

