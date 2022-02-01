Two-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer on Route 1 in Sharon, one person has life threatening injuries

A crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle in Sharon on Tuesday caused “serious injuries” to at least one person, according to State Police.
The agency at 1:28 p.m. confirmed the crash via Twitter, writing that it occurred on Route 1 southbound.
“Serious injuries,” State Police tweeted, and a spokesman for the agency said via email that someone suffered life-threatening injuries.
Troopers on scene along w/ @SharonMAPolice for crash between tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Rt. 1 SB, Sharon. Serious injuries. MSP patrols, Crime Scene, Collision Reconstruction, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and detectives all on scene. Investigation ongoing.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 1, 2022
Sharon police said via Twitter that traffic in the area was being re-routed.
Active State Police/Sharon Police crash investigation, Route One South just before Mick Morgan's. Traffic is currently being diverted back onto Route 95 South . Please avoid the area as State Police work reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/CPKhcjcmRq— Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) February 1, 2022
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.
