Two-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer on Route 1 in Sharon, one person has life threatening injuries

The agency at 1:28 p.m. confirmed the crash via Twitter, writing that it occurred on Route 1 southbound.

A crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle in Sharon on Tuesday caused “serious injuries” to at least one person, according to State Police.

Scene of Tuesday's crash in Sharon.

“Serious injuries,” State Police tweeted, and a spokesman for the agency said via email that someone suffered life-threatening injuries.

Sharon police said via Twitter that traffic in the area was being re-routed.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.