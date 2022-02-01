We thought we knew Tom Brady, but we didn’t

As you may have heard by now, perhaps the greatest sports figure in Boston history retired Tuesday morning.

And just like that, Tom Brady told Boston and New England exactly how he feels about us.

Tom Brady shook hands with a fan as he headed off the field at Gillette Stadium, which turned out to be his final time in a New England uniform after he and his team were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Brady confirmed the news that had already leaked over the weekend. He made it official on his Instagram, in a lengthy post.

The post thanked everyone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization — teammates, coaches, trainers, the Glazer family that owns the team. But made no mention of the Patriots — not his former teammates, not head coach Bill Belichick, not even Robert Kraft, who for two decades described Brady as a surrogate son.

In effect, Brady repudiated the first 20 years of his 22-year career. Take that, Pats fans.

It’s not a big secret that Brady left New England seething. According to all kinds of reporting, he felt underappreciated by an organization that was clearly ready to “move on” from the greatest quarterback ever to take a snap.

And, of course, Brady did nothing but thrive in southwest Florida, immediately taking a 7-9 team to a Super Bowl win and posting another MVP-caliber season this year, at the unfathomable age of 44.

You might think that post-Patriots success would be revenge enough. But if you do, you have clearly underestimated him.

Not that anyone needs to be reminded of this, but Brady didn’t exactly arrive in New England as a highly touted prospect. The most famous sixth-round pick in history, No. 199 in the draft, Brady was a project.

Obviously, he grew into a brilliant player before our eyes, and it didn’t take long, either. But the faith the team showed in him, and what he and the Pats would do together, wasn’t worth mentioning when he quit.

The slight was so shocking that social media was quickly full of conspiracy theories. Brady is waiting to give New England its own announcement of thanks. Brady will eventually sign a one-day contract and retire as a Patriot. Even, Brady will soon be announced as a new part-owner of the Patriots.

People, get a grip. Even if you weren’t done with Tom Brady, he’s been done with you for two years.

It’s hard to think of a comparably sour exit by a sports star.

Mind you, I have great admiration for the man. I actually think it slights his achievement to call him the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He’s the greatest player ever, not merely the best quarterback. With 14 conference championship games,10 Super Bowls and seven rings, his career dwarfs anybody’s. He accomplished more than Jim Brown, or Jerry Rice, or Lawrence Taylor, and it isn’t close.

Greatest player ever.

Brady was always something of an enigma, even when he was doing all that winning here. But one constant has always been the chip on his shoulder. Years after it should have ceased to matter — despite trophy after trophy — he couldn’t stop talking about all the teams that passed him over years ago. It never stopped irking him — and driving him.

Bitterness is what fuels him. And if you wondered whether that bitterness extended in the end to the Patriots, you just got your answer.

It’s a reminder of how little we really know about sports heroes. We all watched Brady for all those years, celebrating the highs and lows. He was one of us.

But the reverse wasn’t necessarily true.

I wish Brady nothing but the best in retirement. I’m glad he kept winning in his post-Foxborough life, glad that he went out playing brilliantly. He famously once said he would quit when he sucked. It’s great that it didn’t play out that way.

His future will be interesting to watch. And lucrative, no doubt.

But I think one day soon he’ll wish he’d handled his exit more graciously. He can think whatever he wants about the Patriots organization, but a region of adoring fans who don’t deserve it — who’ve cheered for him since he was just some kid out of Michigan — became collateral damage.

Despite it all, many will continue to insist that Brady loves them. There’s a word for them: suckers.

All the best, Tom. Clearly, we hardly knew you.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.