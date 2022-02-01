Wellesley approves first restaurant liquor license under new regulations

Wellesley’s Select Board has approved the first liquor license for a restaurant under recently updated regulations meant to ease local alcohol restrictions, according to a town statement.
The board on Jan. 18 approved the liquor license for Laughing Monk Café, a 20-seat sushi restaurant on Central Street, the statement said. Laughing Monk owner Dome Nakapakorn, in the town statement, said he was excited for the opportunity to be part of the town’s restaurant community.
The restaurant is expected to open to the public in March, the statement said.
Last spring, Wellesley’s Town Meeting approved a change permitting restaurants with fewer than 50 seats to receive a liquor license.
Separately, the Select Board in November approved several other changes to local alcohol licensing for restaurants that included lifting the town’s “Intent to Dine” rule, which required patrons to order food with alcoholic drinks.
Amy Frigulietti, Wellesley’s assistant executive director, said in the statement that the town has received positive feedback on the changes to restaurant alcohol regulations, and hopes its efforts “will draw smaller, imaginative restaurants to Town.”
“We’re committed to working with them and with all of our businesses on plans to revitalize our commercial areas,” Frigulietti said.
Some changes, including ending the “Lift to Dine” rule, took effect in November. Other updates, including the Town Meeting measure and a new fee structure for alcohol licensing, took effect in January, according to the town.
