Wellesley approves first restaurant liquor license under new regulations

Wellesley’s Select Board has approved the first liquor license for a restaurant under recently updated regulations meant to ease local alcohol restrictions, according to a town statement.

The board on Jan. 18 approved the liquor license for Laughing Monk Café, a 20-seat sushi restaurant on Central Street, the statement said. Laughing Monk owner Dome Nakapakorn, in the town statement, said he was excited for the opportunity to be part of the town’s restaurant community.

The restaurant is expected to open to the public in March, the statement said.