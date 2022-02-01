Winchester police officer justified in fatally shooting man, judge finds after inquest

Thomas P. Celona suffered from mental illness and was under the influence of a mix of amphetamines, ecstasy, cocaine, and prescription drugs when police responded to a 911 call that two men had broken into his apartment on Nov. 2, 2020. Officers heard furniture being tossed inside his apartment at the Parkview Condominium Complex and forced their way inside, where they found Celona alone, stabbing a sliding glass door with kitchen knives, according to an inquest report.

A judge who held an inquest into the fatal police shooting of a 35-year-old man inside his Winchester apartment has determined the shooting was justified because he refused to drop a knife, even after being struck with a Taser, putting officers in imminent danger.

Several residents corroborated officers’ claims that they repeatedly pleaded with Celona to drop a knife before Winchester Police Officer Jeffrey LaTores fired a single shot into Celona’s chest, killing him, the report says.

“No reasonable alternative existed, except for the use of deadly force upon Celona,” Newburyport District Court Judge Paul F. Doyle wrote in the 21-page inquest report, dated on the one-year anniversary of the shooting and unsealed late Monday. He found that LaTores fired his gun when Celona moved toward officers while brandishing the knife and that no criminal charges were warranted.

Celona’s parents and their lawyer, Debra Dewitt, who attended the inquest and heard all of the evidence, disagreed with the decision and believe police made “a very rash judgment” to confront Celona instead of securing the scene and seeking help from a mental health counselor or negotiator, Dewitt said.

“They knew he had mental health issues,” said Dewitt, adding that Celona was alone in the apartment and in need of help. “It was a situation I think was handled poorly. It was something that could have and should have been avoided.”

According to the report, LaTores and two other officers arrived at Celona’s apartment on “high alert that edged weapons might be an issue” because LaTores had responded to two previous incidents involving Celona.

Just a couple of weeks earlier, LaTores responded to a call that Celona was randomly knocking on doors and discovered he had a knife in his sweatshirt pocket. He was taken to Winchester Hospital because of his “confused state and bizarre behavior” and checked himself out the next day against medical advice, the report stated.

In December 2019, LaTores arrested Celona for allegedly threatening another man with a hatchet in the parking lot at the Parkview complex. The charge was later dismissed. That same month, Celona barricaded himself inside a Burlington hotel room while under the influence of drugs, called 911, and refused to let police inside. Officers subdued him with pepper spray and brought him to the hospital for treatment, according to court records.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said the inquest was one of three reviews of a fatal police shooting she has sought in recent years. She said she will continue to request judicial inquests in such cases to provide a layer of independent oversight, make investigations more transparent, and give the public more confidence in their outcome.

“I think for anyone who loses a loved one, under whatever circumstances, one of the most difficult pieces is really knowing what happened,” said Ryan, adding that inquests give families unprecedented access to see and hear from witnesses. “For an officer who is involved, if there’s been something that has gone awry, that needs to be known. If there’s an incident that is found to be justified, that should be public as well.”

“That’s how we build confidence in communities in their police departments,” she added.

After completing their investigation into a fatal police shooting, prosecutors will ask the trial court to assign a judge to review the facts.

Inquests are closed to the public, but the family of the person killed, along with an attorney, may attend the court proceedings and ask questions. The officer or officers under investigation for the killing, and their attorneys, may also attend. A judge then releases a report to the public, along with a recommendation on whether criminal charges are warranted. Ultimately, prosecutors decide whether to seek charges based on the judge’s findings.

Ryan first sought a judicial inquest into the February 2018 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Alan Greenough in Reading. After Woburn District Court Judge Stacey J. Fortes found that the officer’s actions “were wanton and reckless and amounted to criminal negligence,” Ryan’s office sought a manslaughter indictment against Reading police officer Erik Drauschke, who is scheduled to stand trial in May.

At Ryan’s request, a Newton District Court judge in December held an inquest into the January 2021 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Michael Conlon. who police shot after he allegedly threatened the owner of a candy store located in his apartment building and attacked officers with a knife and fire extinguisher, Ryan said at the time. The results have yet to be released.

It’s rare for police officers to face criminal charges for fatal shootings, data shows.

Since 2015, there have been more than 5,000 fatal shootings by on-duty police officers nationwide, including 962 last year, according to the Washington Post, which began compiling a database after Michael Brown, an unarmed Black man, was killed in 2014 by police in Ferguson, Mo.

During that same period, 98 police officers were charged with murder or manslaughter for an on-duty shooting, including 21 last year, according to Philip M. Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio who tracks such cases.

“I think investigations are perhaps more thorough now than they were 10 years ago, but the net results are the same,” said Stinson, adding that only 2 percent of officers involved in fatal shootings face criminal charges and many are ultimately acquitted. “In these cases, often we see jurors are reluctant to second-guess the split-second decisions of on-duty police officers in potentially violent police encounters.”

Massachusetts and other states have enacted police reforms in the wake of a national outcry over the 2020 slaying of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, and the killings of other unarmed Black men and women during fatal encounters with police across the country.

Howard Friedman, a Boston lawyer who specializes in civil rights cases involving police misconduct, commended Ryan’s policy on inquests, saying it was far more transparent than the grand jury process, where prosecutors present evidence during secret, closed-door proceedings.

“It’s a big step to treat the family of someone who was killed by police as a grieving family and consider their concerns about what happened,” Friedman said. “That’s a big change.”

Dewitt, the Celonas’ lawyer, said the inquest process was “absolutely more transparent” because the family was able to see and hear witnesses, but she believes it would be a fairer process if prosecutors from outside the county where the fatal police shooting occurred were assigned to investigate.

“I think the public should know, Tom worked, he had a good job, he had a family that loved him,” Dewitt said. “He was a very good person. Bad things happen to good people.”





