Four ways Trump is trying to inject himself back into the American conversation this week

In the year since, the world didn’t completely move on from Trump. He was always there in the background, particularly through his ability to firmly hold his grip on the most powerful Republican in the country.

It’s been more than a year since Donald Trump’s presidency ended. More than a year since he was impeached — the second time. More than a year since he urged thousands to come to Washington and march on the Capitol as he told Vice President Mike Pence to stop the electoral vote count. It has been more than a year since he got kicked off social media platforms Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Lately, and appropriately, the news has been largely about the current president, Joe Biden. Headlines have focused on how Biden was handling the pandemic, or inflation, or his stalled domestic agenda.

After months of bad news, last week Biden got his first bit of good news: He will get to make his first nomination to the Supreme Court. Given that Biden will likely replace one liberal judge with another, it is not like Biden can alter the court, but at least the nomination is something he can somewhat control and likely succeed in pulling off.

With Biden’s good week and Trump fading from view, perhaps the timing was right for Trump to go on a blitz of eye-popping (and possibly criminal) statements and a number of political moves meant to create headlines. This part is unsurprising: he is still very much focused on the 2020 election and wants revenge on anyone who stood in his way as he tried to overturn it.

1. Trump said if he were elected in 2024 he might pardon anyone charged in the attack on the Capitol

During a Texas political rally over the weekend that was only carried on conservative streaming services and barely covered by other news outlets, Trump dropped this bombshell.

Advertisement

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” Trump said Saturday night in Conroe, Texas. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

This has huge implications for the 730 or so who have been charged with crimes that day, especially for those that federal prosecutors may be offering plea deals to at this point.

It also shows, of course, the extent to which Trump appears fine with those who were violent toward police officers and vandalized federal property, something he said bothered him during Black Lives Matter protests.

Trump’s statement, as he no doubt hoped, became a focus on the Sunday shows where New Englanders like New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Maine Senator Susan Collins, both Republicans, denounced the comment.

2. Trump says the Jan. 6 committee should look into why Mike Pence didn’t throw out Electoral College votes

Following up from the attention he got over the weekend, Trump issued a statement on Tuesday that attempted to troll the House Committee investigating the attack on January 6th and his former Vice President at the same time.

“[The committee] should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so,” wrote Trump.

Advertisement

Pence, it should be noted, appears to be ramping up a presidential campaign of his own and has said repeatedly he isn’t afraid to primary Trump. Pence has also noted, as have basically all Constitutional scholars, that he had no right to actually overturn the election.

Of course, using the logic behind Trump’s words, current Vice President Kamala Harris would also have the right to overturn the 2024 election, if Trump wins it.

3. Trump, this week, proved he is the dominant Republican front runner for president

While recent polling has found some doubt in the Republican base about whether he should be a candidate again, structurally Trump is light years ahead of any other Republican who, like Pence, is thinking about running in 2024. New campaign finance reports released this week show Trump with $122 million in his campaign bank account. Add to that his universal name recognition and you have a front runner.

Whether he actually runs, of course, is a different question.

4. He is getting even more involved in midterm elections

After reports that Trump was getting worried that his endorsements so far this election cycle haven’t been going so well (he floated the idea he might endorse two candidates in the same primary election) he has been going all in this week on a few high profile contests.

On Tuesday, Trump endorsed a Republican House candidate in South Carolina who is in a primary against Representative Nancy Mace. Mace was among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his role in the January 6th attacks. Also on Tuesday, he released a campaign ad for David Perdue, the former US Senator who is running in a Republican primary against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Trump didn’t hold back at all. Trump clearly still believes Kemp didn’t have his back in the 2020 election even though there was no evidence of widescale wrongdoing there or anywhere else.

Advertisement

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.