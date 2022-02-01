‘He’d do it all again if given the chance’: Republicans hit back on Trump’s suggestion that he would pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists if reelected

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who has been an outspoken critic of Trump and is among those leading the House panel investigating the riot, said on Monday that Trump would “do it all again if given the chance.”

Some Republican members of Congress are pushing back against former president Donald Trump suggesting over the weekend that he would pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists charged in connection with the attack if he is elected president in 2024.

“Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election,” Cheney wrote. “He’d do it all again if given the chance.”

Cheney’s comments were in response to a speech Trump gave during a rally in Texas on Saturday, when he floated the idea of pardoning people charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” Trump said. “We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Hundreds of people have been arrested and charged as part of an investigation into the deadly insurrection in which the Capitol building was overrun by a Trump-supporting mob protesting the certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The Justice Department last month charged the head of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group and 10 others with seditious conspiracy in the attack, the most serious charges to be issued so far as part of the investigation.

Other Republicans have also resisted Trump’s offer of pardons.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on Sunday told CNN that he disagreed with Trump’s position on pardons for Jan. 6 rioters.

“The folks that were part of the riots and, frankly, the assault on the US Capitol, have to be held accountable,” Sununu said. “There is a rule of law.”

Maine Senator Susan Collins said on ABC’s “This Week” that she did not think Trump “should have made that pledge to do pardons.”

“We should let the judicial process proceed,” Collins said.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump ally, said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that he disagreed with Trump’s comments pledging to pardon those charged in the attack.

“I don’t want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol,” Graham said. “There are other groups with causes that may want to go down to the violent path that these people get pardoned.”

