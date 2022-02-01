Jan. 6 panel examining Trump’s role in proposals to seize voting machines

It is not clear what evidence the committee is examining as it looks at any role Trump might have played in encouraging or facilitating the drafting of a so-called national security finding, a type of document more typically used as the basis for a presidential order to an intelligence agency to take covert action. But the committee recently received documents from the Trump White House including what court filings described as a “document containing presidential findings concerning the security of the 2020 election after it occurred and ordering various actions,” along with related notes.

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is scrutinizing former President Donald Trump’s involvement in proposals to seize voting machines after the 2020 election, including efforts to create a legal basis for directing national security agencies to take such an extreme action, according to three people with knowledge of the committee’s activities.

A document fitting that description circulated among Trump’s formal and informal advisers in the weeks following the election. It reflected baseless assertions about foreign interference in American voting systems that had been promoted most prominently by one of his outside lawyers, Sidney Powell.

That document, dated Dec. 16, 2020, and titled “Presidential Findings to Preserve Collect and Analyze National Security Information Regarding the 2020 General Election,” was published last month by Politico. It used the groundless assertions about foreign interference in the vote tally to conclude that Trump had “probable cause” to direct the military to begin seizing voting machines.

“We certainly intend to run to ground any evidence bearing on an effort to seize voting machines and to use the apparatus of the federal government to confiscate these machines in the service of the president’s aim to overturn the election,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the committee. “We want to fully flesh out the facts: How close did this come to being operationalized? What kind of pushback did they receive? Who was a part of this particular scheme? We want to answer all those questions.”

The New York Times reported Monday that Trump was more directly involved than previously known in exploring proposals championed by outside advisers to seize voting machines as he grasped unsuccessfully for evidence of fraud that would help him reverse his defeat in the 2020 election.

Those attempts included directing his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to ask the Department of Homeland Security if it could legally take control of voting machines in key swing states — Kenneth Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary, said no — and raising with Attorney General William Barr the question of whether the Justice Department could seize the machines, a query that Barr rejected, according to people familiar with the episodes.

Cuccinelli, who had told Giuliani that the Homeland Security Department did not have the authority to audit or impound the machines, later encountered Trump at a meeting on another topic. Trump again raised with him, in passing, the idea of the department seizing the machines, and Cuccinelli reiterated that there was no legal authority for doing so, according to a person familiar with the exchange.

The outside advisers had earlier pushed a plan under which Trump would direct the Pentagon to seize the voting machines, an idea that was killed by White House officials and Giuliani.

“It is alarming that the former president apparently seriously contemplated extraordinary and legally not permitted courses of action to seize voting equipment from states and localities,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the committee.

The panel for weeks has been studying the actions of Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who investigators say was involved in discussions about seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency and invoking certain national security emergency powers, including during a meeting in the Oval Office on Dec. 18.

Flynn also gave an interview to the right-wing media site Newsmax a day earlier in which he talked about the purported precedent for deploying military troops and declaring martial law to “rerun” the election.

At the Dec. 18 meeting, Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of Overstock.com who funded many of the efforts to challenge the election, said he, Flynn and Powell decided they would get into the White House without an appointment “by hook or by crook” to present their plans to Trump. He said a junior staffer let them in the building, and eventually they got close enough to the Oval Office that Trump saw them and called them in.

Once inside, the group pitched Trump on their plans for him to sign an executive order for the National Guard to take control of voting machines and for Powell to be appointed a special counsel overseeing election integrity.

“We pointed out that, it being Dec. 18, if he signed the paperwork we had brought with us, we could have the first stage (recounting the Problematic 6 counties) finished before Christmas,” Byrne wrote of the episode in a book, referring to portions of contested swing states that Trump had lost.

Byrne wrote that Flynn had drafted a “beautiful operational plan” that just needed “one signature from the president.” He described various versions of the plan, including an option for the U.S. Marshals to intervene and another for Trump to “have the National Guard rerun the elections in those six states.”

He described White House lawyers and officials as fighting the plans in the meeting, including the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, who thundered, “He does not have the authority to do this!”

Rep. Jaime Raskin, D-Md., a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said the panel is trying to understand the “whole picture” of the plan to seize voting machines and how it relates to other efforts to keep Trump in power, such as the former president’s pressure campaign on Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors from states won by President Joe Biden.

“His overriding objective was to overturn the election. He said that as recently as this weekend,” Raskin said of Trump. “He set into motion a range of tactical ploys to accomplish his goal.”

Raskin added: “It’s hard to imagine a more outrageous federal assault on voting rights than a presidential seizure of voting machines without any action by Congress at all and no basis in law. That is the stuff of dictators and banana republics.”

The extraordinary plan to mobilize the country’s national security agencies to take control of voting machines required an equally extraordinary first step. Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel who was an ally of Flynn and Powell, revealed in a podcast interview last year that the gambit initially hinged on a report about foreign interference in the election that John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence at the time, was bound by congressional mandate to present to lawmakers by Dec. 18, 2020.

If Ratcliffe had pointed a finger at China, accusing Communist Party officials of manipulating votes in the United States, Waldron said in the interview, Trump would have been within his rights to invoke rare and extraordinary powers reserved for a president in times of national emergency. By Waldron’s account, those powers would have permitted Trump to seize voting machines and conduct an audit of them or a recount of the votes — the same basic plan that appeared in the draft executive orders that were sent to Trump.

But Ratcliffe and his senior aides were unaware until recently that Waldron and Flynn had plans involving the report, which was not submitted until well after the Dec. 18 deadline in part because of disputes within the intelligence community over how to characterize China’s role in seeking to influence American public opinion ahead of the election.

The report concluded that there had been no foreign interference in the casting, tabulation or counting of the votes. It said that several countries had engaged in operations to shape public opinion over the course of the campaign.

Waldron, an information warfare expert who has claimed he served with Flynn in the Defense Intelligence Agency, had a long-standing interest in China’s purported involvement in election interference.

In August 2020, months before a single presidential vote was cast, he developed a relationship with a Texas cybersecurity firm, Allied Security Operations, which was co-founded by two men: a technology expert named Russell J. Ramsland Jr. and a former soldier named Adam T. Kraft, whose online biography shows he also served at the Defense Intelligence Agency at the same time as Flynn.

In the podcast interview, Waldron maintained that Ramsland’s team at Allied Security had made a startling discovery in the summer of 2020: that the Chinese Communist Party, through software companies it controlled, had developed a way to flip votes on American tabulation machines, particularly those built by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion has adamantly denied that its machines have security flaws and has filed defamation suits against many of those who have repeated the claims, including Fox News, Giuliani and Powell.

Before they were used as the basis for the draft orders sent to Trump, these allegations about Dominion were the centerpiece for four conspiracy-laced federal lawsuits that Powell filed in late November and early December 2020, seeking to overturn results of the election.

The suits — accompanied by affidavits from Ramsland, among others — made the baseless claim that Chinese officials, international shell companies and financier George Soros had conspired to hack into Dominion’s machines in what Waldron once described as a “globalist/socialist” plot to steal the election.