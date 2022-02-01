Researchers suggest range of pleasant temperatures is associated with fewer COVID-19 cases

The study, a collaboration between researchers from the University of Florida and the University of Maryland, was published Friday in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene .

Within that range, “we do see that there is less viral transmission activity,” and anything above or below “is where we see enhanced transmission of this virus in the human population,” said co-author Antar Jutla, an associate professor of hydrology at the University of Florida.

A new study suggests that when the weather is comfortable outside - with daily average temperatures ranging from 63 degrees to 75 degrees - fewer COVID-19 cases are likely.

Advertisement

The new research bolsters a theory that COVID-19 outbreaks occur in cold weather because the virus spreads better in cold, dry air, and people gather indoors - and outbreaks also occur in hot weather because air conditioning cools and dries the air, and people, again, gather indoors. “We’re creating artificial winter” with air conditioning, Jutla said.

He said most previous research has focused on the idea that colder temperatures cause COVID-19 waves, but the new paper suggests “warmer regions are also susceptible.”

“Both extremes of ambient temperatures are associated with human activity shifting indoors, promoting exposure to recirculated air,” said the paper, which looked at a number of COVID-19 epicenters both in the United States and abroad.

Both hot and cold temperatures “are going to be damaging for outbreaks of disease,” Jutla said.

Massachusetts falls into this Goldilocks zone - not too hot and not too cold - from around April to October in terms of average temperatures, he said.

The researchers also noted that areas with both a cold winter and a hot summer could experience two COVID-19 case peaks a year.

“The results of this study strengthen the argument that once the virus is introduced, climatic conditions—namely, temperature—play an important role in accelerating the spread of the virus,” the study said.

Advertisement

Jutla said, “We think that the virus is not going to go away. It’s going to become endemic. We will probably see seasonal peaks, but they will be geographically different” due to different climatic conditions.

David M. Schultz, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at The University of Manchester, said, “It’s an interesting result, one that has been seen in at least one previous study showing a minimum in transmission at moderate temperatures.”

“I’ve long suspected that the relationship between COVID and weather was not a straight line, and this study provides some nice evidence to that result,” said Schultz, who co-authored a review published in December of 158 studies of the possible links between weather and COVID-19.

“The study appears to avoid some of the pitfalls of previous studies, but the nature of the weather and COVID-19 relationship always makes these kinds of analyses difficult,” Schultz noted in an e-mail.

Mohammad Sajadi, a professor at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said in an e-mail to The Washington Post, “This study confirms the previous findings of seasonality with SARS-CoV-2 infection (low temperature and humidity).”

It “also adds to our knowledge about transmission in warmer temperatures.” said Sajadi, who was not involved in the study.

“If anything, [the study] again shows us how complicated the issue of seasonality is,” Sajadi wrote.

Advertisement









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.