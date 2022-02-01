Fallout from restaurant aid: The haves and have-nots

It is a question every restaurateur asks, but it has taken on outsized importance over the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic. With the onset of the Omicron variant, which has again decimated sales, the answer, for many, is “no.” At least not like they did from the end of last summer through Thanksgiving. We have been through bad times before. But the industry has borne so much since March 2020 — morbid sales, hiring difficulties, increased labor costs, inflation — that many surviving businesses are barely standing. Though comparatively light, Omicron’s blow may land the majority of establishments on the canvas.

The patter of preparation in the basement signifies another day of operation at the Plough & Stars pub in Cambridge. The manager, Michael, sits in a small, windowless, bottle-lined office tending to the bills. Soon, he will head upstairs to ensure that the bar is in order, ready for staff and customers. Each day is a crapshoot. With fixed costs, food bought, and wages to be paid, the decision to open puts the business further in the red. “Will people walk through the door?” Michael and I, a co-owner, ask each other.

Recently, the Independent Restaurant Coalition released the results of a national survey of 1,200 independent bar and restaurant owners. The findings were grim. Fifty-eight percent of businesses reported that their sales decreased by more than half in December 2021, a potential death sentence. But the peril is not the same for all businesses. In mid-2021, the US Small Business Association awarded $28.6 billion in grants to roughly 101,000 restaurants, bars, and other businesses that provide on-site food and drink.

Covering the difference between 2019 and 2020 revenue, minus all federal relief payments a business had already received, the grants were hefty: on average, $283,000. Here in Massachusetts, the grants averaged $388,000, the highest in the country. The funds can be used to cover a broad range of business costs, such as payroll and rent, incurred between February 2020 and March 2023. But when the SBA closed the grant program last year, more than 177,000 applicants — almost two thirds of the total — had received nothing.

The difference between the haves and the have-nots is stark. My neighborhood coffee shop received more than $600,000, but other nearby coffee shops received nothing. Some Cambridge restaurants received millions, others nothing. Two well-respected, independently owned bars with which the Plough competes received more than $500,000; we and other bars received nothing. This pattern has played out across the country. Whether a business received funds or not seemingly had nothing to do with whether they qualified; the SBA’s processing of the applications, the subject of lawsuits, effectively resulted in a lottery in which luck of the draw was the determining factor in grant awards.

As the Independent Restaurant Coalition survey shows, the fallout has been dramatic. The owners whose businesses that did not receive grants report that they are more likely to have filed for bankruptcy or be in danger of doing so (42 percent who did not receive a grant to 20 percent who did); received an eviction notice or anticipate receiving one (28 percent to 10 percent); laid off staff during Omicron (49 percent to 33 percent); taken out personal loans to support their business (41 percent to 19 percent); and sold a personal asset to support their business during the pandemic (26 percent to 10 percent).

What’s done is done. It doesn’t make sense to begrudge someone who received money. No one is entitled to a government grant. And everyone in the industry has been crushed; a ray of sunshine on at least some is welcome. But the industry has always been ferociously competitive. As it stands, those who are fighting for survival and make it without receiving a grant will face another massive hurdle when they reach the other side: competitors who, as a result of a grant that made them financially whole for one pandemic year, have funds to pay off crushing pandemic-incurred debt, use as a cushion if sales dip again, or use to renovate or build attractive outdoor seating that will draw in customers.

Around the time the revitalization fund ran out, 36 Democratic and six Republican senators introduced a bill to add $60 billion in additional restaurant aid, but the bill has languished. Omicron has revived lawmakers’ interest, and there is talk of pushing the bill forward now that President Biden’s voting rights bill has died. But Congress is Congress. No one expects quick, if any, action.

Reasonable people can disagree on whether to supplement the fund. There are reasons better than the unequal distribution of past grants to support a second round of congressional help. The industry employs almost 12 million people and helps drive regional economies; and, of course, bars and restaurants play an outsized role in the culture of the places we live. A bite, a splash of drink, and a laugh in a room outside of one’s home, with friends and others around, is an evergreen antidote to the darkness of life, needed more now than at any point in the last 50 years, as our divided country stumbles through this pandemic more fractured by the moment.

If Congress does act, it is essential that funds be distributed equitably; it is important that all qualified applicants receive at least some money, even if it means that some won’t receive the maximum of $10 million. Had funds been distributed evenly before, all qualified applicants would have received a grant in the range of $100,000. Of course, different restaurants have different needs, so a range of awards would be appropriate, but a second round of funding, if it arrives, should not be distributed in a binary fashion — either you get a big lump sum or you get nothing.

As anyone with two or more children knows, it isn’t what you provide, but how you divide it that inevitably becomes the focus. Now, more than ever, the industry needs compassion, support, and, from the government, fairness.

Gabriel O’Malley is a co-owner of the Plough & Stars in Cambridge.