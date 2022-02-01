Why the Spotify protest matters

Young, along with Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, the guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, are among the artists who recently announced they would pull their music off Spotify , the popular streaming platform, given its refusal to rein in the misleading ideas that popular podcast host Joe Rogan has been spreading about COVID-19 to his millions of listeners. Their protest, while stirring investors and prompting a nosedive in the company’s market value, seemed to fall on deaf ears when it came to a company crackdown. On Sunday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek all but abdicated responsibility for Rogan’s reckless coverage of the coronavirus pandemic while pledging to attach a neutral “content advisory” to forthcoming podcasts on COVID-19.

Trying to get the truth to prevail over lies in today’s America feels like being on what Neil Young famously called the losing end. And if legendary musicians don’t even have enough clout to force fidelity to the facts, what hope is there for the rest of us?

The stance taken by Young, Mitchell, and Lofgren is hardly surprising given that misinformation is rapidly becoming the most deadly factor in the pandemic. More people are dying of COVID than ever before in the United States, Australia, and other countries not because the Omicron variant is more severe, but because it spreads and kills the unvaccinated with staggering speed. Record-breaking death tolls in countries with access to vaccines are the byproduct of unnecessary ignorance, abetted by influential figures like Rogan and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. By using their pulpits to cast doubt on proven public health measures, these celebrities are carrying on the tradition of Jenny McCarthy, Jim Carrey, and others long responsible for amplifying unfounded fears about childhood vaccines and their debunked association with autism.

Rogan has touted treating COVID with ivermectin, a livestock deworming drug the FDA advises against, and recently hosted a Spotify podcast episode in which Robert Malone, a virologist banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation, falsely claimed that millions of people have been hypnotized into believing that COVID-19 vaccines work. Malone’s conspiracy-mongering obscures the real reasons that so many people trust the FDA-approved COVID vaccines: Clinical trials prove they work, credible medical and scientific experts attest to that, and a monumental degree of real-world evidence since their rollout demonstrates that they prevent severe disease and death.

The excuse Spotify offered for not taking down Rogan’s misleading content? Not wanting to be a “content censor,” in Ek’s words. But last week, the company betrayed that this is not a principled policy to preserve free expression but rather an exception that it is applying to a prominent celebrity host. To date, Spotify has removed more than 20,000 misleading podcast episodes related to COVID-19, a spokesperson said. So by its own admission, the company takes down content it deems false; it just chooses not to do so for one of its most high-profile stars.

Never mind that a private company, like a reputable publication, has the clear authority if not the obligation to curate and fact-check the content it presents as nonfiction. A platform upholding high standards for the truth in showcased content is a far cry from censorship; it’s more like a restaurant owner deciding not to serve its patrons meat or vegetables from suppliers known for food poisoning. When you’re famous, however, apparently they let you get away with anything, to paraphrase a former president.

Only in a dysfunctional society would a celebrity protest be the recourse to a celebrity podcast host gone rogue. But what Young, Lofgren, and Mitchell did, even if it doesn’t force Spotify’s hand, still matters. It is in line with the Australian government’s recent decision to deny Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic, a vocal opponent of COVID vaccines, a visa that would have allowed him to stay in that country unvaccinated to participate in the Australian Open — a move that also denied him the ability to become the voice box for the anti-vaccine movement in Australia. These stands show that there are people out there willing to knock celebrities who abuse the spotlight off their pedestals, to challenge and recast how they are viewed in the public eye. If more public figures and public institutions follow the musicians’ and the Australian immigration minister’s lead, such reactions might be able to grow in potency as a vaccine against the deadly contagion of misinformation.

In a world that often rewards ill-informed influencers with expansive audiences and unquestioned authority, the ultimate power to overcome misinformation resides with the public — who can choose sources with greater skepticism, pressure governments to protect public health and tame social media platforms, and boycott platforms and celebrities who spread deadly misinformation. If we’re going to keep believing what famous people say, we might as well listen to the ones like Neil Young, who instead of insisting on wide-ranging expertise, remind us by example of our own agency: We can quit the companies and people who are leading us astray — or at the very least, hit the mute button.

