Bruins show some fight to beat Seattle in final game before All-Star break

They were a good defensive team in his mind, even if the traditional numbers didn’t bear that out in the first half of the season. They can score when need be, dsepite a 6-1 rout by the Dallas Stars on that road trip. Consistency was still elusive, but there was still the second half to find it.

Taking stock of his team going into the last game before the break, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy listed off all the traits that he thought were a part of this group’s identity.

David Pastrnak scored twice on the power play, the second at the midway point of the third period after the visiting Seattle Kraken had come from two goals down, and the Bruins went into the All-Star break on a winning note Tuesday, 3-2, in their first-ever meeting with the expansion club.

But something at the core of the Bruins organization, something woven into its fabric, has been questioned at times over the course of the season. Their reputation as bullies, the team that dished out the physicality, wasn’t quite as strong as it had been in the past.

“In general, I think we’re blue collar, hard-nosed, a hard-to-play against group,” Cassidy said. “I think the physicality part, specifically the fighting part, has left the game quite a bit compared to maybe the Big Bad Bruins from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and even the 2011 team. There’s just a little bit less construction of that in most lineups, but we still want to be hard to play against.”

The game, Cassidy said, has changed.

“You want to be careful,” he said. “You can’t settle scores like you used to, just not the way it is in the league. You get discipline fairly quickly on that. So you have to find the right moments, how to push back, I think, is the best way to put it.”

The Kraken were by no means intimidating, coming into TD Garden with a 14-26-4 record. But when hits started flying, the Bruins sent them a message in bouncing back from a brutal 1-1-1 road trip with a win to close out the first half.

After a scoreless first period, the tension started building at the start of the second when Yanni Gourde clobbered Urho Vaakanainen along the boards 1:38 into the second period. Vaakanainen’s head slammed into the glass, and he left the ice bloodied and disoriented.

Gourde’s punishment? A two-minute boarding minor.

Not long after, Curtis Lazar took matters into his own hands. Lazar was facing off across from Gourde, but he was hardly concerned with the puck. As soon as it dropped, Lazar set off a brawl that landed five players in the penalty box. Derek Forbort and former Bruin Jeremey Lauzon mixed it up. Steven Fogarty jumped in as well.

After the dust settled, the Bruins did more damage on the scoreboard. Pastrnak scored his 21st of the season on a power play set up by a tripping call on former Bruin Marcus Johansson. Taylor Hall cashed in at the 16:09 mark, scooping a loose puck in front of the net and punching it past Kraken goalie Chris Driedger to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Seattle erased it in the first 7:30 of the third. Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi cut the lead in half 42 seconds into the third, getting his first goal of the season in traffic on a pass from former Bruin Ryan Donato, and erased it via giveaway by Craig Smith in the neutral zone. Adam Larsson fired a shot that ricocheted off Charlie McAvoy past Linus Ullmark. Mason Appleton, who was battling in front, was credited with the deflection, his fourth of the season.

Cassidy called a timeout immediately after Appleton’s goal to restore some order, and Pastrnak put the Bruins back on top at 10:49 when his flip from the left-wing circle toward Taylor Hall clanged off Driedger’s glove and snuck inside the post. It was Pastrnak’s fifth multi-goal and third three-point game this season, all since Jan. 1.

Ullmark, making his fourth straight start with Tuukka Rask still nursing an upper body injury, bounced back from an ugly night in Dallas by stopping 25 of 27 shots.

The Bruins are 12-5 since coming back from the restart in January.

“We’re working on it,” Cassidy said. “We’re still a team that’s over .600 hockey, which usually a mark of a good team in the NHL. Obviously we want to strive to be a very good team and an elite team. And we have had the second half of the year to do that. And that’s certainly our goal.”

