In a cheeky tweet, one New York TV station frames Tom Brady’s retirement by Super Bowl losses to the Giants

In a testament to the saying that “there’s always a local angle,” the station tweeted: “#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here.”

But one outlet, NBC New York, took a different angle. The news station cheekily framed Brady’s retirement by referencing the Super Bowls the New England Patriots lost to the New York Giants.

When Tom Brady announced the end of his professional football career Tuesday morning, media organizations covering the news all tweeted variations of the same headline: Brady had officially retired.

Among those two Super Bowl losses was a heartbreaking end to what had been a perfect 16-0 regular season for Brady and the Patriots.

During Super Bowl XLII in 2008, the Patriots lost 17-14 after the Giants, who went 10-6 in their regular season, scored a touchdown in the final minutes of the game in what was then one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. The winning drive was cemented by the infamous “helmet catch” by wide receiver David Tyree, who pinned the ball to his helmet on a pass from quarterback Eli Manning to set the Giants up for the winning touchdown.

The Patriots and the Giants met again years later in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, when the Giants again came out on top, 21-17.

A number of media figures reacted to NBC New York’s tweet, with some applauding the angle and calling it “petty.”

Other tributes to Brady’s career included statements from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and teammates and opponents alike.

In the 20 seasons that Brady, 44, was a starting quarterback, he led his teams to 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven victories, including six in New England.

