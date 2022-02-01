Eighth grader Neve Flynn’s triple crown leads Latin Academy girls to Boston City League track title

With first-place finishes in the mile (6:04.32), 2-mile (12:47.01), and 1,000 meters (3:40.18), Flynn propelled the Latin Academy girls to the city title. The Dragons (155 points) outpaced O’Bryant (71) and East Boston (36) at the Reggie Lewis Center Tuesday night.

The 2022 Boston City League indoor track championships will be one to remember for Latin Academy eighth grader Neve Flynn.

Flynn credited her coach, Hatim Jean-Louis, and a commitment to training from her teammates.

“We have been working really hard and going to practice when it is freezing cold outside,” said Flynn, named MVP of the city championship. “[COVID-19] has definitely impacted our season because we couldn’t run inside for practice.”

Flynn has made an impression on Jean-Louis, breaking the city record in the 2-mile just over a month ago.

“She has a bright future and she will be one of many girls that come back,” Jean-Louis said. “What I tell Neve is that people don’t remember how fast you run, they remember how you treat them, so I need [her] to be a leader, and her leadership showed today.”

The Latin Academy girls persevered despite ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Parents pulled students out of track for the season and a 30-day shutdown impacted everything from team dynamics in relay races to practice schedules.

“It’s a testament to their resilience, especially for being shut down for 30 days,” Jean-Louis said. “So for them to come in today and perform at a high level, I’m very proud of them and they showed that the city still has talent.”

Boston Latin's Melvin Wiltshire (right) won the 55-meter hurdles, just ahead of East Boston's Jashua Delacruz. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

In an upset over East Boston, O’Bryant captured the boys’ title with 117 points.

Senior Derrick Samuels, the championship MVP, dominated in the 600 meters (1:34.48) and the mile (5:02.60), leading O’Bryant to the hard-fought win. East Boston (92) was the runner-up.

▪ In the boys’ long jump, East Boston’s Jashua Delacruz won with a leap of 18 feet, 4 inches. Delacruz also earned second in the 55-meter hurdles (9.46), just behind Latin Academy’s Melvin Wiltshire (9.23).

▪ In the boys’ shot put, a throw of 43 feet, 4.5 inches put East Boston’s Michael Portillo at the top.

