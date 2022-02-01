EMass girls’ hockey: Quincy/North Quincy’s Maggie Lynch headlines Players of the Week

Maggie Lynch, Quincy/North Quincy — With six goals in one game and four goals and an assist in another, the junior tallied 11 points in Patriot League victories against Scituate and Norwell.

Molly Driscoll, Watertown — The multi-sport sophomore standout scored six goals in an 8-2 Middlesex League victory over Wakefield.

Morgan Cunningham, King Philip — The senior captain tallied five goals in a 6-4 Hockomock victory over Franklin.

Grace Nelson, Bishop Feehan — The sophomore accounted for two of the Shamrocks in a 3-0 shutout of Latin Academy/Fontbonne.

Cailey Ryan, Acton-Boxborough — In a 6-0 shutout of Pope Francis on Monday night, the senior forward scored two goals and two assists to reach 100 career points.