GIRLS' HOCKEY | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: Quincy/North Quincy’s Maggie Lynch headlines Players of the Week

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated February 1, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Morgan Cunningham, King Philip — The senior captain tallied five goals in a 6-4 Hockomock victory over Franklin.

Molly Driscoll, Watertown — The multi-sport sophomore standout scored six goals in an 8-2 Middlesex League victory over Wakefield.

Maggie Lynch, Quincy/North Quincy — With six goals in one game and four goals and an assist in another, the junior tallied 11 points in Patriot League victories against Scituate and Norwell.

Grace Nelson, Bishop Feehan — The sophomore accounted for two of the Shamrocks in a 3-0 shutout of Latin Academy/Fontbonne.

Cailey Ryan, Acton-Boxborough — In a 6-0 shutout of Pope Francis on Monday night, the senior forward scored two goals and two assists to reach 100 career points.

