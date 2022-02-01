Havard takes its shots and advances to Beanpot women’s title game with win over Boston University

Bloomer may have undersold the chances Harvard (16-5) had in the first period. The Crimson had an 18-5 shot advantage on the Terriers (10-10-4) after the first 20 minutes, but BU goaltender Kate Stuart was on point, deflecting and pouncing on every shot and frustrating the Crimson’s powerful top line of Becca Gilmore, Bloomer, and Kristin Della Rovere.

“We had a lot of shots, and they were bound to go in at some point,” said Bloomer, who now has 17 games on the season. “There was all-around good play by my linemates and all over the ice. It was just a matter of time before we started to put them in.”

Anne Bloomer and her Harvard teammates took a step towards their first Beanpot title since 2015. The junior’s two third period goals gave the Crimson a 4-1 victory over Boston University in the semifinals of the 43rd annual tournament at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena.

“We needed to stay at the net front and make it difficult for this goaltender to see pucks, because when she did, she did she made those saves,” said Harvard coach Katey Stone.

On a power play with under five minutes to go in the first, Bloomer had what was one of the Crimson’s best chances of the frame. Stuart shifted her body just in time, and the shot ricocheted off her cage to keep the game scoreless.

Harvard came out of the first intermission determined to finally get the puck past Stuart, and it only took the Crimson 1:14 into the second period to do so. Brooke Jovanovich found Taze Thompson with a pass on a rush towards the BU net. The freshman phenom shot it into the net for her sixth goal of the season to give Harvard the lead.

The Crimson had several player advantages through the second, but BU’s penalty kill was relentless, breaking up passing lanes and pitching in to help Stuart. With just three minutes to play in the period, the Terriers’ Haylee Blinkhorn slid the puck over to Lacey Martin, who shot on a wide-open right side of Harvard’s net to score. Martin’s third goal of the season tied the game at one.

Consistency has been BU’s Achilles heel as of late, and it showed in the third period.

“We have had some fantastic goaltending the last three or four games,” said Terriers coach Brian Durocher. “If you look at the scoresheet, we’re giving up goals the last six or seven minutes of the game. They put 60 minutes on the clock and we need to play 60, not 53 or 52.”

Bloomer’s line was able to break through a fatigued defense, leaving Stuart vulnerable. Gilmore dished the puck to Bloomer, who shot it top shelf to break the stalemate nine minutes into the third. Four minutes later, Bloomer sped into the BU zone on a breakaway and sent a slapper in to give the Crimson a two-goal lead. Shortly after, Gilmore earned her second assist of the night, finding Della Rovere on a rush to put the game away, 4-1.

“It took us a little while to get ourselves going and figure (Stuart) out, but eventually in the third period we did,” said Stone.

Stuart finished the night with 45 saves, while her Harvard counterpart, Becky Dutton, made 21. Harvard will play the winner of the Northeastern-Boston College semifinal in next Tuesday’s championship game.