Here’s a projection on the US medal chances in the Beijing Winter Olympics

Predicting results on chilly and slippery surfaces is an inexact science and rarely more so than for the Beijing Games, where athletes will live and compete inside a closed loop that walls them off from the outside world. But based on results from last year’s world championships and the current season, the US athletes could win as many as 30 medals, which could put them as high as third in the overall table behind Norway and Germany and perhaps above Canada.

Uncle Sam’s skiers, skaters, and sledders tend not to fare especially well when the Winter Olympics are on the left side of the international date line. Their two least impressive showings at the last six Games were in Japan in 1998 and South Korea last time. Anytime the Americans can drive to the host city, as they could in Vancouver and Salt Lake City, they pick up several dozen medals.

As usual, the freestyle skiers and snowboarders will do most of the heavy lifting, but they’ll get significant help from the long-track speedskaters and bobsledders. The biggest reason for the projected increase from the 23 medals in PyeongChang is the excellence of the US women, who should account for two-thirds of the total.

A sport-by-sport preview, with projected medals (gold/total) in parentheses:

ALPINE SKIING (1/3): It all depends on Mikaela Shiffrin, who was the only US medalist at last year’s world championships and is the best bet this time. If she’s on top of her game, Shiffrin could win both slaloms and the combined and make the podium in the Super G. More likely is that she’ll collect three of some color.

Breezy Johnson probably would have added another in the downhill had a damaged knee not knocked her out of the Games. The men don’t figure to medal, although downhiller Bryce Bennett, who had a surprise World Cup victory this season, could do it on the day.

BIATHLON (0/0): The run-and-gunners went to PyeongChang with serious medal hopes last time and came back empty-handed. Expectations are decidedly more modest after the team shot blanks at last season’s world championships. But Paul Schommer, Clare Egan, and the women’s relay could crack the top 10, and Susan Dunklee is a former global medalist.

BOBSLED (2/3): While the women always have made the Olympic podium, they haven’t mined gold since 2002. That should change this time.

Elana Meyers Taylor, who won silvers at the last two Games, is favored in both the two-woman and the new monobob event. Kaillie Humphries, who twice won gold for Canada but now pilots for the Yanks, should take silver in monobob and has a shot in two-woman.

Minimal chances for the men against the Germans et al, but Hunter Church, who made a World Cup podium last month, has top 10 potential.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING (1/3): After failing to make the medal stand at last season’s world championships, the Americans are looking to rebound at Olympus. Jessie Diggins, who won a breakthrough relay gold with Kikkan Randall in 2018, has the goods to win three medals this time, and Rosie Brennan has a strong chance in the 10K.

The men haven’t made the podium since 1976 but they have a top 10 possibility in rookie Gus Schumacher.

CURLING (0/1): The US males stoned the world in PyeongChang, with John Shuster’s rink winning a historic gold. Now it’s time for the women, who were eighth last time. Tabitha Peterson’s group pulled off a stunner at last year’s world tournament, beating Olympic champion Sweden for the bronze. Shuster’s guys haven’t been on the global podium since but they’ll be in the mix.

John Shuster and his curlers won gold at the last Winter Games. Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

FIGURE SKATING (1/3): After a meager couple of bronzes in 2018, prospects are brighter this time. Nathan Chen, the three-time world titlist, is favored to unhorse two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

Either or both dance couples — Madison Chock-Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell-Zachary Donahue — could make the dance podium, and the team event should produce a bronze. The women, coming off a worst-ever finish in PyeongChang, won’t crack the Russian colossus.

FREESTYLE SKIING: (1/6): The US collected a respectable four medals last time and should be good for more this time. All of the 2018 podium finishers are back, most notably halfpiper David Wise, who’ll be going for a third straight title. They’re joined by five global medalists, including the runners-up in aerials (Ashley Caldwell and Chris Lillis) and slopestyle (Colby Stevenson).

ICE HOCKEY (0/1): The women ended their two-decade gilded drought by beating their Canadian archrivals in a shootout in Korea. But their northern neighbors are coming in as world titlists after beating the Yanks twice in the tournament. If custom holds, the gold will come down to a bounce of the puck in Beijing.

The men, most of whom are coming straight from their college varsities, have a brutal draw against 2018 medalists Germany and Canada. They’ll likely have to win a playoff game to reach the quarterfinals, but they might well make some noise against the pros.

The US flag was flying after the women's hockey final at the 2018 Games. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

LONG-TRACK SPEEDSKATING (4/5): After two mostly barren quadrennials, the Americans are in line to get back on the gold standard. Brittany Bowe will be favored in the women’s 1,000 and has a good chance to win the 1,500. And Erin Jackson, who made the team after her trials mishap when Bowe gave up her starting spot, is the woman to beat in the 500.

On the men’s side, Joey Mantia in the 1,500 and the team pursuit both could emerge gilded.

LUGE (0/0): Chris Mazdzer’s silver in Korea was a delightful surprise, but slipping past the Germans this time won’t be any easier than it ever was. Best chance is with the team relay, which just missed a medal at last year’s world championship, but rookies Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander will have to get up to speed on the double. Either Summer Britcher or Emily Sweeney could make the women’s podium.

NORDIC COMBINED (0/0): After topping the table in Vancouver a dozen years ago (you could look it up), the Americans no longer are part of the global conversation and haven’t been for a while. Their limitations in both cross-country and jumping are no secret. If Ben Loomis or Taylor Fletcher makes the top 25, that’ll be an achievement. Anything better will be cause for airborne somersaults.

SHORT-TRACK SPEEDSKATING (0/1): John-Henry Krueger, the sole US medalist last time, now competes for Hungary. Hopes this time ride with Kristen Santos, who has a reasonable chance at a medal in the 1,000 or 1,500. Otherwise the Yanks likely will be blanked for the first time since 1998.

SKELETON (0/0): The Americans went double gold in 2002 and made both podiums in 2014 in Sochi. But they were shut out last time and still are slip-sliding away from the podium. Katie Uhlaender, who’ll be competing in her fifth Games, knows her way down the track but probably won’t do much better than the top 10.

Katie Uhlaender is competing in her fifth Olympics in skeleton. LUKAS HUTER/APA/AFP via Getty Images

SKI JUMPING (0/0): The Americans got a last-minute gift when countries turned back their Olympic quota spots. That allowed them to send a full men’s team and one woman to Beijing. A medal, though, remains a distant dream. The team likely will finish in the top 10, and newbie Decker Dean could open eyes.

SNOWBOARDING (2/5): They may not roll a seven again as they did in PyeongChang, but Uncle Sam’s mid-air magicians could come close. All four gold medalists — Shaun White and Chloe Kim in halfpipe and Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson in slopestyle — are returning, and Maddie Mastro won a halfpipe silver at last year’s world championships. The rest of the world is closing the gap, but never bet against the Americans at Olympus.