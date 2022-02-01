In local men’s college basketball, this is hardly the Year of the Freshman

Among the men’s teams in Massachusetts, freshmen are barely involved. Most of it can be traced to a reliance on the transfer portal, which seems to have become the top choice for recruiting new players, but it could be that this isn’t a talented class.

There’s just one problem: There aren’t enough of them. You could rank them on one hand.

Now would be a good time to evaluate the freshman class in local men’s college basketball, after giving them some time to get experience and find their roles. Maybe rank the top 10.

No matter the reason, it’s inescapable; this is not the year of the freshman around here.

Let’s take it team-by-team.

▪ Boston College: The Eagles have a good one … sort of. Guard Jaeden Zackery is listed a freshman, but that’s just because of the extra year granted to players by the NCAA because of the pandemic. Zackery played one year of junior college in Florida last season. Technically, he’s a freshman, and he’s done well. He averages 9.1 ppg and has hit 47.1 percent of his threes.

The two “real” freshman on BC are Gianni Thompson, a 6-foot-8-inch forward from Brimmer and May, and Kanye Jones, a 6-4 guard. Both have played only intermittently. Thompson is talented, and the staff has hopes that he’ll take a jump next season.

▪ UMass: No freshmen see playing time for the Minutemen, as coach Matt McCall has relied on the transfer portal, playing five transfers liberally. There is only one freshman on the roster, John Kelly, but he hasn’t played this season and actually is a transfer from Fairfield but retains four years of eligibility.

▪ Harvard: The Crimson have four freshmen, two of whom have seen a lot of playing time, most notably 6-6 guard Louis Lesmond, an intriguing prospect from France. It seems like he’s ready to launch a 3-pointer every time the touches the ball. Of the 114 shots he’s taken, 88 have been 3-pointers, and he connects on 34 percent while averaging 8.9 ppg. He’s a player who could take a big jump next season.

The other freshman who gets playing time is guard Denham Wojcik, a hustler and determined defender. Coach Tommy Amaker will find a role for him the next few years. The other two, guards Tyler Simon and Evan Nelson, have only played in 10 games combined.

▪ Northeastern: There are no freshmen in the rotation. The one on the roster, To Randriasalama, has played in only nine games.

▪ Boston University: Only recently has coach Joe Jones worked his only freshman, Malcolm Chimezie, into the rotation. Chimezie is 6-8 and looks to have potential, but he hasn’t done much this season. Jones will need him next season.

▪ Holy Cross: Kyrell Luc, a guard from Dorchester and Brimmer and May, is the most productive freshman in the state, playing 31 minutes per game, averaging 11.7 points, and leading the team in assists. Caleb Kenney comes off the bench and plays about 18.8 minutes per game while averaging 3.4 ppg.

▪ UMass Lowell: Only one freshman on the roster, Ephraim Acquah, and he has played in only four games.

▪ Merrimack: Of the three freshmen on the roster, only forward Nick Filchner has worked his way into the rotation, and that’s been a recent development.

▪ Helping Holy Cross: When I used the nickname “Hilltoppers” last week, I was only trying to provide a service. The school needs a new nickname, and it could be as easy as changing Crusaders to Knights, but that’s too simple and boring.

Hilltoppers works because the campus is so hilly. If you’ve visited, I assume your heart rate increased just walking across campus. Hilltoppers is probably better than Breathless Undergraduates, even though that’s accurate.

We could consider an animal. The website inaturalist.org lists animals native to Worcester. Lots of frogs, cottontail rabbits, and robins, but the first thing that pops up is the common Eastern bumblebee. That has possibilities: The Purple Bees. Anyone on board?

▪ Tales from the Transfer Portal: Jairus Hamilton, from BC to Maryland to Western Kentucky.

Hamilton, a 6-8 forward, was a big recruit for Jim Christian but never reached his potential at BC or Maryland, where he played one year. He is finally getting extended playing time at Western Kentucky and is second on the team in scoring at 13.5 ppg.

Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers (a nickname that works for them) have underachieved; they are on a five-game losing streak and are 10-11 overall.

