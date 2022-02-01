Lockdown defense and Mike Loughnane’s big night help BC High basketball soar past Malden Catholic

“We talk about giving a good effort every night and with our schedule, sometimes you gotta give a little more,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “We wanted to try to keep [the Lancers] off balance and tonight, we did a really good job on the defensive end. We play a lot of good teams, and if we don’t play defense like this, we won’t win.”

Less than three weeks after beating the Lancers, 66-44, in Malden, the Eagles used a mix of zone and man-to-man defense to stifle MC once again. Then senior guard Mike Loughnane (27 points) led an 11-2 run in the third quarter to pull away in front of a sizable crowd at McNeice Pavilion.

A stellar defensive effort paced host BC High to a 61-31 win in a key Catholic Conference basketball showdown with Malden Catholic Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Eagles (11-0, 7-0) have three more league games remaining before nonleague showdowns with sixth-ranked Central Catholic and second-ranked Andover later this month.

With Will Doyle and Mahari Guerrier (12 points) anchoring the paint, as Ivan Yhomby and Greg Cooper (14 points, 3 steals) patrolled the perimeter, BC High was able to hold Malden Catholic (9-2, 4-2) to 16 points while forcing 12 turnovers in the first half.

In the third quarter, Mike Loughnane caught fire with a fastbreak dunk, an array of impressive mid-range shots, and a 4-point play to give BC High a 39-24 lead.

While Loughnane scored 10 of the Eagles’ 11 points during that pivotal run, his supporting cast continued to show improvement on both ends of the floor during another impressive victory.

“Ivan [Yhomby] is a sophomore and he’s going out there and playing with the big boys,” said Bill Loughnane. “We play a big boy schedule and every game he’s getting better. His speed and quickness makes us even better and Greg Cooper is a great athlete. He played really well defensively too.”Abington 68, Rockland 56 — Senior Tommy Fanara (24 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) scored 21 second-half points and senior Jeremiah Ismeus (14 points, 15 rebounds, 8 blocks) posted a double-double to lead the Green Wave (9-3) to a South Shore League victory over the Bulldogs.

Bethany Christian 77, Immaculate Heart of Mary 26 — Ryan Hammond tossed in 22 points, and Josiah Ortega and Joao Faria had 15 apiece to lead the Eagles (7-2) to the Worcester County win.

Beverly 65, Salem 55 — Junior guard Gabe Copeland scored a game-high 24 points to lead the 10th-ranked Panthers (14-0) to the Northeastern Conference title-clinching win.

Central Catholic 86, Lowell 50 — Senior guard Xavier McKenzie led the way with 27 points for the sixth-ranked Raiders (11-2) in the Merrimack Valley Large Division win.

Dover-Sherborn 61, Medway 46 — Sophomore Brian Olson and senior Ethan Lynch led with 15 points each for the Raiders (12-2), with junior Luke Rinaldi and senior Zach Spellman putting up 14 points each in the Tri-Valley Small triumph.

Everett 67, Lynn Classical 46 — Roger Vasquez and Steven Cordero netted 17 points apiece for the Crimson Tide (11-2) in the Greater Boston League win.

Franklin 75, Sharon 57 — Sophomore guard Henry DiGiorgio’s 25 points was a game-high for the 12th-ranked Panthers (13-2), and sophomore forward Sean O’Leary added 18 points in the Hockomock Conference win.

King Philip 65, North Attleborough 51 — Will Laplante tossed in 20 points, Grant Kinney added 16 and Danny Clancy had 15 to power the Warriors (4-9, 2-8) to the Hockomock win.

Lowell Catholic 64, KIPP Academy 52 — The Crusaders (7-5) had three players recording double-doubles, as freshman Tristan Yepdo recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists; sophomore Dimitri Sime put up 11 points and 11 rebounds; and junior Sean McNamara added 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Commonwealth Conference win.

Lynn English 66, Somerville 38 — Tyrese Melo Garcia (18 points, 7 steals) and Josh Anderson (12 points, 7 rebounds) powered the Bulldogs (10-2) to the Greater Boston League win.

Madison Park 71, East Boston 59 — Senior forward Jymarie Williams racked up 28 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in the Boston City League win for the Cardinals (2-4). Lamari Slayton added 14 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists.

Marshfield 54, Plymouth South 50 — Connor Walden (15 points, 12 rebounds) and James Leach (14 points) paced the attack and Matt Habel had a pair of clutch free throws to clinch the Patriot League win for the Rams (9-2).

Masconomet 54, Winthrop 38 — Ben Dillon (24 points) propelled Masconomet (8-4) to a Northeastern conference win against the Vikings.

Minuteman 73, Nashoba Valley Tech 39 — Junior guard Jalen Allison-Cardoso, sophomore guard Robert Fucillo, and senior forward Gavin Kane combined for 51 points to lead the Minutemen (8-4) to the Commonwealth Conference win.

Newton North 72, Wellesley 38 — Senior captain Marat Belhouchet (13 points), junior forward Will Davis, (12) and senior forward Florian Kuechen (10) were among 13 players scoring points for the eighth-ranked Tigers (11-1) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Newton South 70, Weston 55 — Sophomore Jake Lemelman (21 points, 9 rebounds) and senior Itai Alinsky (17 points, 2 blocks) led the 19th-ranked Lions (12-3), while senior Jaiden Soberanis contributed across the board with 8 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals in the Dual County League road victory.

North Quincy 58, Whitman-Hanson 55 — Sophomore Daithi Quinn spun left from the right elbow and flipped in the go-ahead basket with 5.5 seconds left to lift the Raiders (9-3) to the Patriot League win.

Pembroke 79, Duxbury 72 — Continuing on undefeated, Brady Spencer landed 21 points, with Tom Considine and Joey Dwyer each contributing 15 to lead the Titans (14-0) to the Patriot league win.

Saint Joseph Prep 71, Arlington Catholic 54 — Junior Ethan Robertson (21 points) led the Phoenix (11-1) to a Catholic Central victory over the Cougars.

Sandwich 65, Barnstable 49 — Senior Sean Lansing scored 23 points along with three steals, and junior Logan Murphy recorded 20 points and six rebounds, as the captains led the Blue Knights (7-5) to the Cape & Islands win.

Silver Lake 67, Quincy 42 — Junior Mike O’Brien (23 points) and senior Ben Buitenhuys (17 points) boosted the Lakers (2-13) to a Patriot League win over the Presidents.

Taunton 69, Foxborough 68 — Senior Trent Santos (33 points) drained a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left and the No. 9 Tigers (11-1) hung on when Foxborough connected on a two-point shot at the buzzer for the thrilling Hockomock win. Senior Faisal Mass added 19 points.

Walpole 73, Natick 57 — Seniors Louie Jennings (19 points) and Ryan King (15 points) led the Timberwolves (7-5) to a Bay State Conference win over the Redhawks.

Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Joseph Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.



