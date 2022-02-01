North Quincy girls’ basketball stays unbeaten behind another Orlagh Gormley eruption

“I actually had no clue,” she said with a grin after her 41-point night.

“30?” she guessed, to which a reporter responded, “Higher.” “34?” she chimed back. 36? 38? 40? The guesses kept coming, until eventually Gormley hit the mark.

Moments removed from yet another masterful performance, North Quincy sophomore guard Orlagh Gormley was stumped for the first time all night when asked how many points she thought she scored.

In most 40-plus-point performances, shooters chuck up plenty of 3-pointers. Gormley, who willed the Raiders to a convincing 60-55 triumph over Whitman-Hanson on Tuesday, reached that total without attempting a single three all night.

Advertisement

Though it wasn’t her career high (she had 48 in a triple-double earlier this season against Marshfield), she believes this was her best game yet.

Most of all, though, she was thrilled that the 12th-ranked Raiders (12-0) knocked off the No. 7 Panthers (13-1) in a battle of unbeatens. She’s never been one for stats, but she certainly knows how to fill the stat sheet up.

“I’m not saying it just to say it. I’m not surprised,” North Quincy interim coach Matt Ramponi said. “Nobody from North Quincy is surprised she did what she just did.”

The Panthers, who came in outscoring their opponents by 26.5 points per game and limiting teams to 31.2 points a night, threw everything at Gormley — from man-to-man to zone to triangle-and-two to box-and-one — but nothing seemed to work.

Zone, box-and-one, double-teams — nothing Whitman-Hanson tried could stop Orlagh Gormley on Tuesday. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Whitman-Hanson coach Michael Costa said the Panthers’ goal was to limit her to 15 in the game. Instead, she had 15 midway through the second quarter.

Gormley faked left and darted right on the game’s first possession and finished at the rim. She scored all 10 of the Raiders’ points in the first quarter, but the Panthers built an 11-10 lead.

Advertisement

Abby Martin and Caitlin Leahy, who finished with a team-high 12 points each, helped the Panthers close the half strong. Rosie MacKinnon added a putback, corner triple, and an assist late, and Whitman-Hanson used a 10-1 flurry to take a 31-26 edge into the break.

Gormley and Co., however, were unsurprisingly undeterred, and the Raiders responded with an 11-0 run to start the half. The Panthers didn’t score their first points until 3:20 remained in the quarter.

North Quincy leaned on Gormley and her steady dose of runners and leaners, but Ava Bryan (13 points) and Autumn O’Campos (6 points) also contributed as the Raiders led, 43-39, through three despite a remarkable half-court heave from Leavy as time expired. Only three players scored all night for the Raiders, but that was all they needed, as they extended the margin to 53-43 with 1:52 left on a Gormley layup and Bryan runner and held on from there.

“You see her on film, and it doesn’t do it justice,” Costa said of Gormley. “You see her in person, and she’s just dynamic. She does so many things and creates so many angles with her shiftiness. She’s able to get into tight spaces. I thought our defense was a step slow all night.”

Despite the setback, the Panthers are unfazed, knowing they still have the pieces in place to contend for a Division 2 state title. Though it was a disappointing loss, they believe they’re just getting started.

“We’re definitely going to use this to realize that you can’t get comfortable,” said Leahy, a junior guard. “We had 13 [wins], but you could win 20 in a row and it doesn’t matter. We knew this team was good and we walked in nervous. They hit us, and it was hard to crawl back up from it.”

Advertisement

Amesbury 66, Newburyport 52 — Senior forward Avery Hallinan poured in 39 points, willing Amesbury (12-3) to the Cape Ann win over the previously 11th-ranked and previously Clippers (12-1).

Andover 51, North Andover 29 — The second-ranked Warriors (11-0) rolled to a Merrimack Valley Conference win behind 20 points from Anna Foley and 12 points from Amelia Hanscom.

Arlington Catholic 54, Lowell Catholic 45 — Senior captains Ali O’Keefe (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Nicole Mann (12 points) led the Cougars (4-9) to a nonleague win, coach Jake Feraco’s 100th career victory.

Barnstable 58, Sandwich 48 — Olivia Gourdine scored 23 points to bring the Redhawks (8-3) to a Cape & Islands win against the Blue Knights.

Boston Latin 67, Cambridge 32 — Emelia O’Gilvie’s 24 points paved the way for the Wolfpack (5-3) in the Dual County League road win.

Burlington 36, Watertown 33 — Junior guard Alyvia Pena hit the winning 3-pointer from the left wing with 7 seconds to go, her fifth trey of the game, to take the win for the Red Devils (4-6) in the Middlesex Freedom Division tilt.

Canton 57, Attleboro 52 — Fay Gallery scored 24 points and Sydney Gallery added 15 points as the Bulldogs (9-4) knocked off the No. 20 Bombardiers in a Hockomock clash.

Advertisement

Dennis-Yarmouth 65, Nauset 44 — Sophomore guard Chloe Azoff scored 15 points, and freshman forward Savannah Azoff scored 13 for the Dolphins (10-0) in the Cape & Islands (Atlantic) victory.

Durfee 49, Greater New Bedford 34 — Sophomore Julia Hargraves had a game-high 14 points, and senior Mackenzie Carreiro added 11 points for the Hilltoppers (8-4) in the nonconference win.

Duxbury 47, Pembroke 40 — Molly Donovan used a team-high 18 points to power the host Dragons (8-5) to a Patriot League victory.

East Bridgewater 64, Hull 34 — The No. 17 Vikings (11-1) were led by Phoebe Katilus’s 18 points and 13 rebounds in the South Shore League road win.

Latin Academy 65, O’Bryant 33 — Ruth Norton logged 25 points and Nelly Conklin added 14 points as the Dragons (6-1) stormed to a Boston City League road win.

Matignon 59, Mt. Alvernia 42 — Isabella Lopez-Marin (15 points, 10 assists), Mary Fallon (12 points), Eileen Connors, (10 points) and Kelsie McNamara (10 points) led the Warriors (9-3) to a nonleague win.

Medfield 54, Hopkinton 41 — Senior guard Lillie Cumming scored 13 points, junior guard Kate Olenik and, senior guard Maya Hilvert each added 11 points, and the Warriors (9-2) took the Tri-Valley Large Division win.

North Reading 40, Georgetown 35 — The Hornets (6-7) were led by sophomore guard Bella Cannalonga (17 points) to a win against the Royals.

Norwood 57, Westwood 26 — Senior Meg Olbrys logged her 1,000th career point in the Tri-Valley League win for the third-ranked Mustangs (13-0).

Advertisement

Oliver Ames 60, Mansfield 36 — Up nine at the half, the fifth-ranked Tigers (11-1) pulled away in the final 16 minutes behind the strong play of Caroline Peper (15 points, 8 assists) and Jasmyn Cooper (14 points, 11 rebounds) in the Hockomock win. Anna Murphy and Abby Wager had 10 points apiece and Hailey Bourne stellar defensively.

Peabody 71, Swampscott 40 — Emma Bloom (16 points) and Logan Lomasney (11 points, 12 rebounds) helped spark the Tanners (12-1) to a Northeastern Conference win at home.

Rockland 61, Abington 25 — Senior Julia Elie (21 points) led the No. 19 Bulldogs (11-3) to a South Shore League victory over the Green Wave.

Scituate 48, Hingham 43 — Emilia Rojik logged a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Sailors (8-6) scored a Patriot League win at home.

South Shore Voc-Tech 56, Cape Cod Tech 45 — Ellery Campbell produced a career-high 38 points and hauled in 18 rebounds for the Vikings (10-2) in the Mayflower Small victory.

Westford 66, Waltham 51 — Abby Chambers and Carly Davey had 20 points apiece as the Grey Ghosts (10-2) qualified for the state tournament with the Dual County win.

Winchester 53, Arlington 27 — Emily Collins scored 18 points in the Middlesex League win for Winchester (13-3).

Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Joseph Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.