Patrice Bergeron, Boston’s elder statesman, reflects on Tom Brady’s commitment

When Brady left the Patriots two years ago to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bergeron became the longest-tenured Boston athlete. As Brady made his retirement announcement official Tuesday, Bergeron reflected on what he appreciated most about their overlapping paths.

Bergeron came to the Bruins in 2003 as an 18-year-old and quickly became the face of the franchise, putting him in the company of David Ortiz , Paul Pierce , and Tom Brady . Players who defined a gilded era for the city.

For so much of Patrice Bergeron’s Boston sports lifetime, the headliners remained the same.

“His competitiveness, first and foremost,” said Bergeron before Tuesday’s game against visiting Seattle. “The way that he approached the game. The way that he competed and wanted to win. His will to win was, bar none, the best I’ve seen and witnessed. It was a pleasure to watch for 22 years, I think, an amazing career and well-deserved retirement.”

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. Bergeron led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2010. Brady stepped away at 44 years old, after 22 years in the league, despite still being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. At 36, Bergeron is in his 18th season and still among the top forwards in the league, finishing second in the Selke Trophy voting a year ago.

He understood the challenges of balancing the desire to compete with commitments to life outside of the sport as you get older.

“You want to make sure you’re fully committed to playing the game, playing the game at a high level, the right way,” Bergeron said. “Especially as a leader, you want to do that and make sure you’re at the best of your abilities for your teammates and make sure you create a bond and create something to be successful and to be winning ultimately. . . . Kudos to him for doing that for such a long time. As far as myself right now, I’m focusing and committed to playing the game.”

Getting the goalies right

The lower-body injury that has shelved Tuukka Rask since Jan. 24 was originally believed to be minor, but the recovery is taking the 34-year-old goalie longer than the Bruins thought it would.

In the absence of Rask, who made his debut Jan. 13 after sitting out the first three months of the season recovering from offseason hip surgery, the Bruins recalled Jeremy Swayman from AHL Providence and activated taxi squad goalie Troy Grosenick.

Cassidy said he hoped to have a better gauge on Rask’s status after the All-Star break.

“It’s dragged out,” Cassidy said. “Once he missed time on the road, we did not figure he’d be practicing today or ready to play tomorrow. That would be a big ask after missing that time, so we might as well take the break and get it sorted out.

“My guess is there’s maybe some lingering effects from the surgery that are creeping in now after he played more than maybe practicing for that stretch. Only he knows how much it’s preventing him from being 100 percent athletic or comfortable in the net.”

Ullmark started all three games on the road trip, giving way to Swayman in the second period of the 6-1 blowout loss in Dallas, and was back in net Tuesday.

“We had to start pegged in there for the road for Tuukka either in Arizona or Dallas,” Cassidy said. “Then when Swayman came up, it was a little bit in between on the off days, so he lost an opportunity just out of circumstance.”

Ullmark gave up four goals in 28 minutes against the Stars, but Cassidy didn’t lay the blame on him.

“With Uli, he’s playing good hockey,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think anybody was great in Dallas, so let’s give him a chance to get back in the net. We have the break coming up, so that[’s] time to rest.”

Where does Smith fit?

Cassidy is still moving puzzle pieces around to find the best fit for Craig Smith.

Smith spent most of January on the top line with Bergeron and Brad Marchand, but with Erik Haula in COVID protocols against Dallas, Smith moved to the second line with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle. He was on the ice with Coyle and DeBrusk when he scored the Bruins’ lone goal, his first since Jan. 15.

Cassidy started Oskar Steen with Bergeron and Marchand on Tuesday, but acknowledged that he was still tinkering.

“We’re moving some pieces around, but we should get back to the consistent lines we had before that,” Cassidy said. “It’s a matter of best fit for Bergy and Marsh. Is it Smith? Can they pull Steen along?”

Cassidy said he likes the pairing of Smith and Coyle. Smith’s goal came on a cycle play with Coyle and DeBrusk, and he would like to see them support each other more that way when they’re on the ice together.

“Either way, he’ll toggle back and forth,” Cassidy said. “Hopefully complement whatever center he’s with.”

Homecoming for Jay Leach

Last summer, the Kraken hired Providence Bruins coach Jay Leach to be an assistant under Dave Hakstol. While the Kraken have the worst record in the Pacific Division, Cassidy saw the job as a good fit for Leach.

“Tough circumstance in terms of wins and losses, but a real good circumstance for him because he’s used to being in that position where you’re developing players, kind of growing a culture,” Cassidy said.

During his time in Providence, Leach worked with Urho Vaakanainen, Steen, and Anton Blidh, who are all contributing in Boston this season.

“I was in that chair for a long time and I think one of the biggest things you enjoyed was watching the progress of guys, and [them] getting to kind of realize their dream of playing in the National Hockey League,” Cassidy said. “So he’ll get an opportunity with some of those guys tonight and I’m pretty sure he’ll be proud of those guys.”

Closing on return?

Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno both skated in normal jerseys, but were unavailable. They need to go through contact practice before they can return to the ice. “Hopefully they clear that hurdle and wake up tomorrow feeling good with the contact, no after-effect,” Cassidy said. “If that’s the case, then we’ll be looking at them coming out of the break” . . . The Bruins came in 12-2-2 after losses.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.