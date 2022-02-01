Postcard from the Olympics: Zack DiGregorio

Zack DiGregorio of Medway is competing in his first Olympics as a member of the US luge team. He will share occasional dispatches about his experiences in Beijing with Globe readers during the Games.

The travel to China went smoother than I expected. Yes, we got tested a lot and yes, the flight is always very long, but other than that there wasn’t too much waiting around, only briefly after the flight.

It’s surreal here in the Athletes Village and makes the whole thing feel very special. You have so many world-class athletes all in the same place all wearing their country’s gear. As an athlete you know the hard work it took for every single athlete to get here.