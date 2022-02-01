Read the lawsuit fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, seeks class-action status and unspecified damages from the league and the three teams along with unidentified individuals.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three teams — the Broncos, the Giants, and the Dolphins — over alleged racist hiring practices for aspiring coaches.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a release put out by the law firm representing him in the case.

“In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come,” he said.

Text messages from Patriots coach Bill Belichick are center to the 58-page lawsuit, which alleges that the league has discriminated against Flores and other Black coaches for racial reasons, denying them positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators, and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general managers.

