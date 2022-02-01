Yes, it was odd that Tom Brady didn’t mention the Patriots in his retirement announcement

It was about how Brady, 44, could easily keep playing in the NFL, but he literally has nothing left to prove. Not after winning seven Super Bowls, playing 22 years, setting almost every passing record, and achieving three different Hall of Fame careers — one in his 20s, one in his 30s, and, remarkably, one in his 40s.

The false start on Tom Brady’s retirement over the weekend afforded us plenty of time to plan out the coverage for the real announcement. My column was already half-written Tuesday morning when Brady made it official.

Advertisement

In his statements on social media, which included nine pages/posts on Instagram and Twitter, Brady never once thanked the Patriots.

Not a single mention of Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, the Patriots, or their fans. It was like the first 20 years of his career never existed.

Everyone else in his close circle got a shout-out.

On Page 1, there was a picture of him as a Buccaneer.

On Page 2, his announcement didn’t say he is retiring but that “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

Then he thanked his Bucs teammates. Then the fans and the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg region.

Brady thanked the Glazer family, owners of the Bucs. He thanked Bucs general manager Jason Licht, head coach Bruce Arians, and the Bucs assistants. He thanked every Bucs staffer and employee. Then his trainer and guru, Alex Guerrero. Then his agents, Don Yee and Steve Dubin. He thanked his parents, his entire family, and his wife and children.

Finally, he said he will cherish his friendships, relationships, and memories. He name-dropped his new ventures like Brady Brand and autograph.io. And he said he wants “to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

Advertisement

He ended it, “With much love, appreciation and gratitude, Tom.”

And that was it. Nothing about the Patriots.

To quote a popular NFL phrase, Come on, man!

It was odd, to say the least, that Brady didn’t even make a cursory mention of his 20 years with the Patriots. Robert Kraft and the Patriots released statements thanking Brady, but Brady didn’t return the favor.

It turned what should have been a day of celebration into a day of confusion and resentment in New England. Why would Tommy snub the fans who love him the most and the team that helped turn him into a worldwide sensation? It felt like being dumped, without being told why.

Are Patriots fans being overly sensitive? Not really. Brady’s snub is a fascinating and unexpected development. If you’re not upset over it, you should at least be curious as to why he couldn’t once mention the Patriots.

Brady’s agents didn’t respond to a request seeking clarification. But Brady clearly heard the uproar. Three hours after his announcement, he reposted the Patriots’ statement on Instagram and Twitter, mentioning “Patriots Nation” and leaving the message, “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all”

That almost made it worse. He couldn’t even be bothered to write a complete sentence, let alone articulate a few thoughts about his 20-year run in New England.

Advertisement

The most generous explanation may be that Brady wanted to acknowledge the people who haven’t had the spotlight yet — those involved with the Bucs, his trainer, his agents, and his family. He already had thanked the Patriots, Belichick, and Kraft profusely — first when he left New England in March 2020, and again this past October when he visited Gillette Stadium with the Bucs.

On March 17, 2020, Brady posted statements on social media with the headlines, “LOVE YOU PATS NATION” AND “FOREVER A PATRIOT.” He didn’t have to profess his love again during his retirement announcement for Patriots fans to know that New England will always hold a special place in his heart.

But someone should have whispered in Brady’s ear, “Maybe you should just include a paragraph thanking the Patriots.” The omission was what people were talking about across Boston and on much of social media Tuesday.

If this is all just an innocent mistake, it’s a horrible oversight that detracts from Brady’s announcement.

And it’s the second fumble of Brady’s retirement. First, someone from his inner circle got loose lips with a couple of ESPN reporters over the weekend, leading to a premature announcement. Then, snubbing the Patriots in his social media post. Brady would never tolerate those kind of mental gaffes from his offense.

Then there’s the alternative explanation, the one that Patriots fans probably don’t want to consider: Maybe it was intentional? We thought that Brady and the Patriots had put all their differences behind them after Brady’s visit in October. Brady and Belichick spent 25 minutes in the Bucs locker room catching up. Brady hugged every Gillette Stadium employee in sight. He said after the game, “It was a very emotional week.”

Advertisement

But perhaps Brady’s wounds run deeper than we knew.

There’s a third scenario, that Brady didn’t include the Patriots because he’s coming back to the organization, in one capacity or another. Never say never, but don’t bet your mortgage on that one. Brady may return to the NFL in an executive or ownership capacity, but it’s hard seeing it happen in New England.

Whatever the reason, it was undoubtedly an error by Brady. It soured what should have been a day of celebration in New England. And, strangely, he brought it all on himself.

Read more about Tom Brady

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.