Tom Brady announces retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

Brady made the news official via Instagram Tuesday morning, three days after it was reported that he was planning to retire.

Advertisement

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady, who turns 45 in August, had played coy about the retirement reports, even saying on an episode of his podcast that aired Monday night that he was “still going through the process.”

But he confirmed Tuesday morning that he’s walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons and an unprecedented level of success. Brady won a record seven Super Bowl titles, including six with the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, and earned three league MVP awards.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 percent of me, but, right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes,” he wrote.

Brady hangs up his cleats as the all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624). He also ranks No. 1 all-time in career wins (243).

The fond memories are aplenty for Brady, who led a record 67 game-winning drives — 14 of which came in the postseason. Who can forget the Patriots overcoming a 28-3 third-quarter deficit against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI? Or the comeback against Jacksonville in the 2017 AFC Championship Game? Or the 16-0 regular season in 2007?

Advertisement

Brady had always said he wanted to play until he could no longer help his team win. However, that time never came.

He won a Super Bowl at 43. He finished atop the quarterback leaderboards this past season. With each year, Brady continued to show he’s still more than capable of competing at a high level. In fact, he threw for more touchdowns in his 40′s than he did in his 20′s.

In his retirement announcement, Brady thanked his Bucs teammates, coach Bruce Arians and his staff, general manager Jason Licht, owner Joel Glazer and his family, Bucs staffers, Bucs fans, and the city of Tampa. He also shouted out his longtime trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero, his agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin, and his family.

He did not mention the Patriots.

It’s unknown what’s next for Brady, but he certainly has plenty of options. He recently launched an apparel brand, BRADY. His performance and wellness company TB12 Sports has expanded. He hosts a podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on SiriusXM. He owns a production company, Religion of Sports, with Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan.

“The future is exciting,” he wrote. “Exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress.”

Advertisement

In the meantime, though, Brady will surely be spending time with his wife Gisele Bündchen and three children, Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

“Our family is my greatest achievement,” he wrote. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Read more on Tom Brady

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.