Tom Brady’s former teammates, competitors react to his retirement announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. After speculation began over the weekend, the seven-time Super Bowl champion formally revealed his decision to walk away from playing football in a social media post.
Brady, 44, drew a wave of responses from across the football world.
Here’s a look at some of the notable reactions:
Peyton Manning
"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 1, 2022
Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B
Roger Goodell
Statement from @NFLCommish on @TomBrady: https://t.co/oCWfGu00SV pic.twitter.com/Re0JjowQrQ— NFL345 (@NFL345) February 1, 2022
Tedy Bruschi
You did your job better than anyone ever has. Well done, my friend. pic.twitter.com/VW6PzTkTSB— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 1, 2022
Stephon Gilmore
The Greatest enjoy retirement 💯 https://t.co/CsP3LvgDfw— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 1, 2022
Russell Wilson
Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2022
Alex Guerrero
Matt Chatham
He went out & did his job like no one before—and like no one ever will again. Congrats on coming to peace with your decision, @TomBrady 🐐 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Y7xHbtp8ZA— Matt Chatham (@chatham58) February 1, 2022
Darius Butler
We need the video @TomBrady !— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) February 1, 2022
Congrats on a phenomenal career #TB12 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TlWBp51j3l
New York Jets
But seriously, congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career, @TomBrady.— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022
We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will. pic.twitter.com/sgvPfpUa7B
John Elway
When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.— John Elway (@johnelway) February 1, 2022
Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.
Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career! https://t.co/bXmwUo3bc8
Jalen Ramsey
The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022