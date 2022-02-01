UConn ends posturing, pays Kevin Ollie $11.1 million awarded by arbitrator

Louisville’s athletic board executive committee has approved a new contract for men’s basketball interim coach Mike Pegues that includes a guaranteed bonus of $340,000 and other incentives. The University of Louisville Athletic Association executive board approved the proposed bonus package in a special meeting. Pegues, whose interim status won’t change, took over the Cardinals for the second time last Wednesday after head coach Chris Mack and the school agreed to part ways.

The University of Connecticut said Tuesday it has complied with a recent arbitration ruling and has paid former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11.1 million. Arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled last month that Ollie had been fired improperly under the school’s agreement with the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie was a member. He noted the school had past NCAA violations in the men’s and women’s programs without going as far as firing the coaches. The school was ordered to pay Ollie $11,157,032.95. The payment represents what Ollie would have been due under the remainder of his contract had the school not chosen to fire him in March 2018, citing numerous NCAA violations in his program. UConn said that while it continues to disagree with the ruling, it believes it is in the school’s best interest to move on and take no further legal action.

Broncos officially on the market

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new owner in what’s expected to be the most expensive team sale inUS sports history. The Pat D. Bowlen Trust announced it’s in the “beginning of a sale process” for a franchise that’s valued at $4 billion and is expected to draw heavy bidding that could push the sale price well beyond that figure. The highest price paid for a US sports franchise is the $2.35 billion that Alibaba Group co-founder and Canadian billionaire Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. The last NFL team that went on the market was the Carolina Panthers, whom David Tepper bought for $2.275 billion.

SOCCER

NWSL Board of Governors approve landmark labor deal

The Board of Governors for the National Women’s Soccer League approved its landmark collective bargaining agreement with the players.The players association announced Monday night that it had ratified the agreement, which includes a significant boost to the league’s minimum salary and step-ladder increases for players above the minimum. The CBA was finalized on the same day players reported to team training camps. The NWSL is embarking on its 10th season as the top women’s professional league in the United States and two new teams, Angel City and the San Diego Wave, are joining the league. The contract is a first for women’s professional soccer in the United States. The CBA runs through the 2026 season. Among the provisions is a minimum salary of $35,000 — a nearly 60% increase — with 4% yearly raises. All players will see salary increases, along with matching retirement fund contributions starting in 2023, life and health insurance and housing stipends.

English soccer enhances maternity policy

An enhanced maternity policy will feature in new contracts for professional female players in English soccer beginning next season. Players in the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship going on maternity leave will be entitled to 14 weeks at 100% of their regular salary and any additional remuneration, before reverting to the applicable statutory rate, the English Football Association said.

BASKETBALL

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had surgery for the broken bone in his left foot , a week after sustaining the injury. The Mavericks said Hardaway would be able to begin rehabilitation immediately, but that there was no timetable for his return to the lineup.

MISCELLANY

Michigan State women’s swimmers win appeal

Swimmers who are trying to revive the women’s team at Michigan State University were thrown a partial life ring by a federal appeals court. The court told a federal judge in Lansing to take another look at a request for a preliminary injunction against the school. MSU killed the swimming-and-diving program for men and women after the 2021 season, citing cost ... UFC President Dana White has struck a partnership deal with the Pitbull-owned NASCAR race team Trackhouse Racing starting this week at the exhibition Clash in Los Angeles ... Ford Motor Co. is planning a major reorganization to prepare for the electric future, using Tesla Inc.’s success as a road map and accelerating EV spending by as much $20 billion. The effort, led by a former Apple Inc. and Tesla executive, calls for Ford to spend an additional $10 billion to $20 billion over the next five to 10 years converting factories worldwide to electric-vehicle production from making gasoline-powered cars, according to people familiar with the plan.