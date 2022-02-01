With heavy hearts, Molly and Morgan Roach are propelling Norwood girls’ hockey in their father’s memory

His passing was a shock to the Norwood community. A devoted and loving husband and father of three who coached youth football, Roach was buried in his favorite Norwood Pop Warner sweatshirt.

Molly Roach , a 15-year-old freshman, had been the final cut from the girls’ varsity hockey team at Norwood. So on Dec. 14, Kevin was watching Molly and the junior varsity Mustangs beat Needham, 5-1, on the ice at Bentley. Later that evening, Kevin died suddenly at age 51. Autopsy results are still pending.

On the final day of his life, one taken far too young, Kevin Roach was doing what he loved most —watching his children play hockey.

The following day, the Roach kids did not attend school. Morgan Roach, a junior on the varsity, wanted to attend hockey practice to distract her mind from the previous night.

“Hockey has allowed us to just escape for an hour everyday,” said Morgan, 16. “Everyone has been so supportive.”

In the Mustangs’ season-opener on Dec. 11, sophomore forward Michaela Reen had suffered a wrist injury. That earned Molly a promotion to the varsity.

Skating alongside her sister, Morgan, on the first line, she seized the opportunity and earned player of the game honors Dec. 22 in a 2-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Medfield/Norton.

“She played her heart out and the coaches noticed,” said Kate Roach, the mother of Morgan, Molly, and Kevin Roach Jr., an eighth grader who also plays hockey.

“The two of them playing together on the same line is wonderful. They’ve been playing great and they want to go home and tell [Kevin] about their game. It’s been hard, but hockey has been really good for them.”

It’s been an easy decision to keep the Roach sisters together on the first line.

Morgan (11 goals, 10 assists) paces the sixth-ranked Mustangs (12-0) in points and Molly (3 goals, 5 assists) is tied for second on the team in assists. The sisters have only been on the ice for two goals against all season.

“That line of Jenna Naumann and the two Roach girls, they get along so well, so it makes it a really tight unit and that’s why we put them together,” Norwood coach Tim Coskren said. “They move the puck so well and they always seem to know where each other are. They always give 100 percent and have great hockey sense.”

In a 1-0 win over Westwood on Jan. 23, Molly found Morgan with a great pass in overtime for the winning goal.

“If I assist Molly, or she assists me, it’s a great feeling,” said Morgan. “I feel like we don’t need to talk a lot sometimes because we know where each other is at all times.”

The Roach sisters have served as a steadying point for the Mustangs. The sisters play a similar game, spending time below the goal line and driving possession, using crisp passes to find open teammates cutting across the slot. Both excel at backchecking, utilizing a 200-foot approach in which defense comes before offense. With their well rounded effort, the Roach sisters have helped catapult the Mustangs to an eye-popping 51-12 goal differential.

“I really feel like this is the best team that I’ve played on because everyone wants to be here every day,” said Morgan. “Everyone loves hockey first and it’s just fun to be a part of.”

The community has rallied around the Roach family.

A GoFundMe has raised over $90,000. Senior captains Marissa Cataldo, Hope Ford, and Ally Parkinson, spurred the entire team to wear ‘KR’ decals on their helmets and a strip of red tape on the center of the blade of their sticks in Kevin’s memory.

Kevin’s brother, Walter, placed an adhesive strip with the words “Kevin’s Corner” on the boards of the near right corner of the East Rink at The Skating Club of Boston, Kevin’s favorite spot to proudly watch his kids on the ice.

“The community and my teammates have all helped a lot,” said Molly. “It was kind of a distraction, coming to hockey, but everyone has been so nice and supportive. It really means a lot to us.”

Coskren believes that the Mustangs are playing in Kevin Roach’s memory.

In 2019-20, the Mustangs finished 13-7-2 and were eliminated in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 tournament by Canton, the eventual co-champion.

The Mustangs posted a 4-5-2 record in the COVID-shortened season, but have achieved a dream start this year. Coskren believes the talent of this year’s team rivals that of the 2009 team which fell in the state semifinals to Fontbonne in his first year at the helm.

“I never, ever would have thought that we’d be undefeated at this point in the season,” said Coskren. “I just hope that it continues.”

Ice Chips

▪ No. 2 has taken on a special meaning for the Barnstable girls.

Mayah White, a freshman forward for the Red Hawks, was recently diagnosed with Anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer.

“It’s unbelievable; one day she was the star of our game and a few short days later she was starting chemo,” Barnstable coach Peter Nugnes said.

On Wednesday night at 6:30, Barnstable will take on Cape & Islands foe Sandwich in a tribute game at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. The game, on Feb. 22, will honor 14 -year-old Mayah — Barnstable’s own No. 2.

“As soon as Sandwich coach Steve Noll heard about Mayah,” Nugnes said, “he asked ‘What can we do?’”

Fans are asked to wear lime green for lymphoma awareness.Donations will be accepted, and a GoFundMe has been created in order to offset the cost of Mayah’s treatments for her parents Cailin and Matt, both of whom are first responders.

“[Mayah] is the kind of kid every coach wants on his team, all the players and coaches on our team absolutely love her and can’t wait for her return,” said Nugnes.

▪ Pembroke recently earned its 100th win as a standalone team after ending their co-op with Whitman-Hanson prior to the 2014-15 season. They earned a convincing 5-1 win over Hanover to reach the milestone.

Coach Bill Flynn, who has led the program since the co-op days, is 101-41-14 in seven-plus seasons.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 13 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading at No. 4 Winthrop 6:10 p.m. — The two Northeast League rivals played to a 2-2 tie in a holiday break game, but Winthrop has emerged victorious in every game since, making this game especially intriguing.

Wednesday, No. 3 Arlington at Lexington, 8 p.m. — In the first meeting on Jan. 5th, Arlington prevailed in overtime, 2-1.

Friday, No. 11 Notre Dame-Hingham at No. 14 Malden Catholic, 5 p.m. — Malden Catholic is undefeated in its last four games.

Saturday, No. 18 Needham at No. 10 Braintree, 4 p.m. — Braintree has won six straight. Needham took the first meeting, 1-0, on Jan. 5.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.